8 mistakes to avoid when decorating your bathroom

Your bathroom is a space in the house that deserves plenty of love, care and attention, yet often it goes overlooked. The living spaces that people spend more time in seem to be more important, but this is not the case. In fact, if you consider how much time that you actually spend in your bathroom, you realise just how valuable it is to have a design that is gorgeous.
Your bathroom should be a little haven where you can escape from the rest of the world, lie in a bubble bath and enjoy some time alone. It should also be a place that is neat and organised so when guests use it, it's accessible and welcoming.
This is why today at homify, we are going to walk you through 8 absolute no-no's when it comes to your bathroom design and show you how you can enhance this space quickly and conveniently.
The first and most important tip for a bathroom is that it should take on a minimalist design. Only the most functional of items should be on display.
Toothbrushes, make-up, soaps, shampoos and any other personal products should be neatly stored away. Invest in some good cabinets with plenty of space!
Especially if your bathroom doesn't receive a lot of natural light, you want the space to look light, bright, serene and peaceful. If you use too many dark colours, especially on the ceiling, your bathroom will feel claustrophobic and restrictive.
Also have a look at these: Tips for bathing your home in natural light.
Often people choose a neutral colour or two for the bathroom and leave it at that. In this design, by professionals Home Staging Cornelia Reichel, we can see just how effective a few splashes of colour here and there can be.
Green and orange are very refreshing tones!
Your bathroom should be a charming and enticing space so don't be afraid to utilise the wall space. Add shelves to the walls for extra storage, a vertical garden for a touch of greenery or even some stone or wooden cladding for a warm, earthy and rustic look and feel.
Also have a look at these 10 ways to make your bathroom look like a hotel bathroom for inspiration!
Tiles sometimes are considered old-fashioned but they are incredibly beneficial for the bathroom. Not only are they cost-effective but they are also easy to dry, non-slip and practical.
There are also so many varieties out there, which means you can choose very stylish designs to enhance the look and feel of your bathroom space.
If your bathroom is small, get rid of the shower door! Not only will this create a very contemporary design but it will open the space up, making it look that much bigger and more expansive.
Many people overlook just how multi-functional a mirror is in a bathroom.
Not only does it allow people to see what they are doing when they are applying their make-up or doing their hair, but it also visually expands the bathroom making it seem that much bigger.
While white is always a great base for a bathroom, making for a pristine and hygienic looking space, you can also add some patterns and textures to it for a unique and entrancing look and feel.
In this image, we can see how patterned tiles have been added to the shower, making for a very effective design. This makes the bathroom far less boring and far more stylish!