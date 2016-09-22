8 mistakes to avoid when decorating your bathroom

Your bathroom is a space in the house that deserves plenty of love, care and attention, yet often it goes overlooked. The living spaces that people spend more time in seem to be more important, but this is not the case. In fact, if you consider how much time that you actually spend in your bathroom, you realise just how valuable it is to have a design that is gorgeous.

Your bathroom should be a little haven where you can escape from the rest of the world, lie in a bubble bath and enjoy some time alone. It should also be a place that is neat and organised so when guests use it, it's accessible and welcoming.

This is why today at homify, we are going to walk you through 8 absolute no-no's when it comes to your bathroom design and show you how you can enhance this space quickly and conveniently.