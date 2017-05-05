Home improvement: 17 DIY budget garden ideas

If you're a regular homify reader, you'll know how much we value a good garden design. We believe that it enhances the entire look and feel of a home and provides a gorgeous green area that connects your home with nature.

Often, however, it feels like a garden is very expensive to beautify and maintain. Durable furniture can be expensive, flowers can take a lot of time and money to preserve and those exotic plants can be just a bit too expensive at the nursery.

This is why today we are bringing you 17 budget garden ideas. These will teach you how you can create a gorgeous garden on an absolute shoestring!