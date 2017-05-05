Home improvement: 17 DIY budget garden ideas

If you're a regular homify reader, you'll know how much we value a good garden design. We believe that it enhances the entire look and feel of a home and provides a gorgeous green area that connects your home with nature.
Often, however, it feels like a garden is very expensive to beautify and maintain. Durable furniture can be expensive, flowers can take a lot of time and money to preserve and those exotic plants can be just a bit too expensive at the nursery.
This is why today we are bringing you 17 budget garden ideas. These will teach you how you can create a gorgeous garden on an absolute shoestring!
Rather than worrying about a whole back garden or yard, focus your attention on a designated garden bed. This will be much smaller in scale and thus will require less plants and flowers and less of your time.
You can also focus all of your energy into making it simply breathtaking!
Remember that your home is yours so it should reflect your personality and style. Choose your favourite flowers and go for colours that make you happy.
Who cares if tulips are the new roses?
Your facade and the architecture of your home is probably already beautiful, modern or classic. You don't need to reinvent the wheel.
Use your garden to enhance the existing beauty, working with the style and the structure.
Often balcony spaces are overlooked as areas of the home that are too small to do anything to valuable with. They end up sitting bare or being used for storage space.
Yet we can see in this design just how gorgeous and effective they can be! The designers have furnished this space with beautiful pot plants and vases as well as comfortable and stylish furniture. This is a great place to relax and enjoy the fresh air along with a touch of greenery!
This is a no muss no fuss garden option that looks great and requires very little maintenance or care.
One way to take up quite a bit of space in the garden, resulting in a breathtaking design is to go for a water feature, swim bath or pond. While this is an initial investment, you won't regret it and it will last forever.
What else do you need to enhance the look and feel of your home?
If you don't have too much space available, maximise the vertical space in your outdoor area or inside your home.
Vertical gardens look very trendy and aesthetically pleasing, while breathing new life into a home design.
Instead of building or planting a vertical garden, you can also install creepers along the wall which will take care of themselves. This will bring a lovely rustic touch to your home design too.
In this image, by design professionals, Biotecture, we can see how all of the walls on the terrace have been used as a vertical garden. This design packs quite a punch!
Pebbles or stones always work to enhance the greenery of flowers or plants, so don't be afraid to include them in your garden design. They are also budget-friendly, take up a fair amount of space and looking stunning too!
Your garden is a space that should be enjoyed so invest in some fairly cheap yet durable garden furniture, where you can sit and enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and greenery.
Add some colourful plants or flowers to the pots in your garden space and you have yourself some beautiful decor for half the price!
You can afford to get a bit creative with the pots that you choose for your garden. Choose fun shapes or bold colours or introduce different textures and patterns into your garden.
If you want to cut back on costs, recycle some old palettes or wine crates to create rustic and earthy boxes for your plants and flowers to be stored.
Even a garden needs some decor! Include some beautiful lanterns, colourful benches, pottery or even sculptures.
When in complete doubt, opt for fake plants, trees and flowers that will enhance the look and feel of your home without needing to be watered.