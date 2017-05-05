Your browser is out-of-date.

Home improvement: 17 DIY budget garden ideas

Leigh Leigh
Bretelles de balcon, BACSAC® BACSAC® Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
If you're a regular homify reader, you'll know how much we value a good garden design. We believe that it enhances the entire look and feel of a home and provides a gorgeous green area that connects your home with nature. 

Often, however, it feels like a garden is very expensive to beautify and maintain. Durable furniture can be expensive, flowers can take a lot of time and money to preserve and those exotic plants can be just a bit too expensive at the nursery.

This is why today we are bringing you 17 budget garden ideas. These will teach you how you can create a gorgeous garden on an absolute shoestring!

1. Create a garden bed

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Rather than worrying about a whole back garden or yard, focus your attention on a designated garden bed. This will be much smaller in scale and thus will require less plants and flowers and less of your time.

You can also focus all of your energy into making it simply breathtaking!

2. Go for timeless taste rather than fashion trends

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

Remember that your home is yours so it should reflect your personality and style. Choose your favourite flowers and go for colours that make you happy.

Who cares if tulips are the new roses?

3. Work with the style of your home

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Your facade and the architecture of your home is probably already beautiful, modern or classic. You don't need to reinvent the wheel.

Use your garden to enhance the existing beauty, working with the style and the structure.

4. Maximise the balcony

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Often balcony spaces are overlooked as areas of the home that are too small to do anything to valuable with. They end up sitting bare or being used for storage space.

Yet we can see in this design just how gorgeous and effective they can be! The designers have furnished this space with beautiful pot plants and vases as well as comfortable and stylish furniture. This is a great place to relax and enjoy the fresh air along with a touch of greenery!

5. Just go for trees

TOAR Ingenieria Y Diseño, TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO Modern houses
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO

TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO

This is a no muss no fuss garden option that looks great and requires very little maintenance or care.

6. Add a water feature

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Garden Plants & flowers
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

One way to take up quite a bit of space in the garden, resulting in a breathtaking design is to go for a water feature, swim bath or pond. While this is an initial investment, you won't regret it and it will last forever. 

If you're seriously considering a swimming pool, have a look at: What to know before building a swimming pool.

7. A simple square

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

What else do you need to enhance the look and feel of your home?

8. Utilise the vertical space

NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

NEW Living Wall Planter

Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

If you don't have too much space available, maximise the vertical space in your outdoor area or inside your home.

Vertical gardens look very trendy and aesthetically pleasing, while breathing new life into a home design.

9. Or choose creepers

Giardino Torchese – Vila Nova Conceição - SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Instead of building or planting a vertical garden, you can also install creepers along the wall which will take care of themselves. This will bring a lovely rustic touch to your home design too.

10. The full-on vertical wall

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture Garden Plants & flowers
Biotecture

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

In this image, by design professionals, Biotecture, we can see how all of the walls on the terrace have been used as a vertical garden. This design packs quite a punch!

Have a look at these tips: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

11. Stones enhance any garden

Balcon Terraza Moderno, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Patios
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines

Pebbles or stones always work to enhance the greenery of flowers or plants, so don't be afraid to include them in your garden design. They are also budget-friendly, take up a fair amount of space and looking stunning too!

12. Make your garden functional

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern Garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Your garden is a space that should be enjoyed so invest in some fairly cheap yet durable garden furniture, where you can sit and enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and greenery.

13. It's all in the detail

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders ELLA JAMES Garden Plant pots & vases
ELLA JAMES

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

Add some colourful plants or flowers to the pots in your garden space and you have yourself some beautiful decor for half the price!

14. Use the pots for decor too

Femkant Outdoor Concrete Planter In White Adam Christopher Design Garden Plant pots & vases Concrete White large flower pot,GRC planter,planter ideas,modern planter,contemporary planter,concrete planter,commercial planter,outdoor planter,Geometric planter
Adam Christopher Design

Femkant Outdoor Concrete Planter In White

Adam Christopher Design
Adam Christopher Design
Adam Christopher Design

You can afford to get a bit creative with the pots that you choose for your garden. Choose fun shapes or bold colours or introduce different textures and patterns into your garden.

15. Do some recycling

Bretelles de balcon, BACSAC® BACSAC® Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
BACSAC®

BACSAC®
BACSAC®
BACSAC®

If you want to cut back on costs, recycle some old palettes or wine crates to create rustic and earthy boxes for your plants and flowers to be stored.

Also have a look at this ideabook: Cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.

16. Accessorize!

Hogar, EnKaja EnKaja Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
EnKaja

EnKaja
EnKaja
EnKaja

Even a garden needs some decor! Include some beautiful lanterns, colourful benches, pottery or even sculptures.

17. Get the fake

Artificial Boxwood Ball Topiary Evergreen Trees & Shrubs Garden Plants & flowers
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs

Artificial Boxwood Ball Topiary

Evergreen Trees & Shrubs
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs
Evergreen Trees & Shrubs

When in complete doubt, opt for fake plants, trees and flowers that will enhance the look and feel of your home without needing to be watered.

'n Stylvolle huis met vloerplanne
