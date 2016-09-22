A dirty old house becomes a shiny new home full of love

Few things are as shattering as seeing a space full of promise and style left to fall into a state of decay. That is why our ‘before and after’ segments here on homify fill us with such joy, as we get to witness old spaces get reborn into something stylish and functional.

Such is the case with today’s piece: a London apartment way past its heyday that was in urgent need of some style. We’re talking mismatched kitchen surfaces, a crumbling ceiling, and a bathroom that looked more like the inside of a forgotten prison cell.

Enter professional team The Lady Builder who had the guts and the glamour to pull this place together!