A cheap but charming modular home with a floor plan

Design professionals, Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl are experts when it comes to conceptualising a home and then following through flawlessly.
This is exactly what we are going to witness today as we walk through a home design from the planning stages to the finished product. We will also learn how important it is to have an architectural plan and how much of a role preparation plays in a fabulous design.
As Paul J. Meyer once said,
Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.
Let's take a look!
From the front, we can see just how sweet and gorgeous this home is with its traditional gable roof and neutral tones. This is a very entrancing and attractive design!
The designers have combined white plastered walls with stone cladding as well as a brown-tiled roof. These materials, colours and textures all come together in perfect harmony, creating a contemporary and modern look and feel that is still earthy, subtle and natural.
The manicured garden enhances the facade, with its neatly organised flower beds and little trees. This is enhanced by the paving that leads up to the front door. Strategy and design are key!
On this side of the home, we can see how glass has been utilised throughout the facade, creating a wonderful transition between the interior spaces and the exterior spaces.
Large glass sliding doors open the home up onto a stylish little patio, which features outdoor dining furniture. This is a great place to host lunches in the sunshine or meals under the stars.
On the left, we can see how a little vertical garden has been installed on the wall, bringing a breath of greenery to the facade. This is a great tip!
If we look at the terrace a little closer, we can see that the designers have gone for white furniture, which creates a very refreshing look and feel. It also contrasts beautifully with the facebrick wall behind it.
When it comes to designing the perfect terrace, you want comfortable yet durable furniture that is going to last through all weather conditions. Wood is a great option!
You also want to decorate this space with soft lighting, which will enhance the details and style of the design. This is a functional element too, creating a beautiful space that can be enjoyed in the evening.
In this image, we come across the architectural plan for the bottom floor. We can see how the designers have spaced out the living space, kitchen, dining room and entrance hall beautifully while ensuring that the home flows out onto the terrace that we've explored.
These plans are a great way for the designer and the residents to get on the same page and have a clear idea of what the home will look like after construction. The designers have even included the square metres of each room so that there is a clear how big each space will be.
In this plan, we can see how a staircase leads to the second floor, which features three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The curved lines that we can see in this plan represent the windows and the doors while the brown drawings represent the furniture such as the desks, chairs and cupboards.
The green represents the bed spaces.
Easy and simple!