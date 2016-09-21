7 simple ways to make your home more organised and lovable

With modern technology, fast-paced lifestyles, information overload, balancing work, kids and life, we need a bit of simplicity every now and then.
There is no better place to introduce simplicity than in your home, which should serve as a haven or a cocoon where you can escape from the rest of the world.
By having a simple home, you can calm your mind and come back to yourself in the evenings, mornings and on the weekends. It's where you can relax with your family and regroup.
So let's look at how we can simplify our home in 7 easy steps! Are you ready?
If you want a simple home where you can relax and unwind, a clean, neat, organised and minimalist bedroom is the way to go. This is the space where you sleep, read your book and unwind, so you want it to feel calming and soothing. A space won't feel calming and soothing if it is packed with clutter and chaos.
Choose to only include the most functional of items in your bedroom and invest in smart storage solutions where you an store everything else neatly out of sight and in a well-organised manner.
In this image, we can see how shelves have been installed just underneath the ceiling, providing the perfect spot for keeping items stored neatly away without taking up any vertical space.
The kitchen is another space that thrives off a minimalist design, which is why it is very important to invest in plenty of cupboards, drawers and shelves in this space.
Do you see how simple and sleek this kitchen looks with bare counters? This is a space that you want to cook in, with plenty of areas available for preparing food.
Sometimes the best way to create a simple and elegant design is to go for soft, neutral colours that evoke feelings of peace and serenity. Simple white colours paired with wooden elements can make for the most sophisticated look and feel, without over complicating an interior design scheme.
Open the spaces of your home up by removing any walls or dividers, creating a lovely flow throughout the living areas. Not only will this make your home that much easier to decorate and design, but it will also make it look that much bigger.
Once you have a simple, open plan space to work with, you can balance out features in the room to create a symmetrical look and feel. You can also add textures such as wooden cladding or a stone wall to a space to introduce a bit of nature, without overwhelming the space.
The furniture, colours and textures that you use in your home should work together in harmony, creating a simple yet visually impacting space.
In this image, we can see how a wooden dining room table and white chairs work in harmony with a predominantly white home design as well as slick, black finishes. There is no need to get too busy with a design. Choose two or three simple colours and materials and watch as they pack a punch!
People sometimes think white is a boring or washed out, but in this image, we can see how it creates a very effective design that is simple yet stunning.
Design professionals Jun Murata | JAM have utilised white walls, white curtains and white floors, creating a very serene look and feel that is just as charming!
If you want a simple design, go for simple pieces that are going to create a very functional yet cosy interior.
Lightweight wooden furniture is always a good option and it's budget-friendly and durable too!
It's also a great idea to add a pot plant or a vase of flowers to your home design for a breath of fresh air and a natural, subtle form of decor.