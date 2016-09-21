7 simple ways to make your home more organised and lovable

With modern technology, fast-paced lifestyles, information overload, balancing work, kids and life, we need a bit of simplicity every now and then.

There is no better place to introduce simplicity than in your home, which should serve as a haven or a cocoon where you can escape from the rest of the world.

By having a simple home, you can calm your mind and come back to yourself in the evenings, mornings and on the weekends. It's where you can relax with your family and regroup.

So let's look at how we can simplify our home in 7 easy steps! Are you ready?