This beautiful and unconventional family home takes into consideration all the aspects of comfortable living. With its charming yet well thought out and creative exterior and homely interior, it makes the perfect choice for a small, young family. What makes this house so charming is the translation of the same idea throughout every aspect, its simple, understated, clean lines are subtle and elegant, while the addition of a small front garden makes for a classic yet familiar feel. With every part of this home making guests feel welcome, accepted and invited to explore, this house of charm is all that and more. The architecture is timeless and so is the complete package of home and living space, an excellent example of taste and quality!
The out of the box thinking in the creation of the facade shows adds to the appealing, yet simple architecture. The pleasantly eye-catching attractive and inviting atmosphere ensures that this house will make a delightful addition to any neighbourhood. The brick work across the doorway gives this otherwise sparsely decorated home a personality and character of note. Although the layout of the house is simple, it has an innate elegance and charm that will make any guest feel welcome and at home. The use of natural colours such as white, grey and brick provide that familiar feel. The chosen brick work for the entry way gives a delightful character to this residence. The brick work incorporated into the pathway of this home matches the decor and design aspect completely while maintaining that inviting appeal. The wooden fence surrounding the premises takes the design into consideration and doesn't distract from the overall charm.
Adding a touch of brick work to your facade can provide an extra sense of style as clearly depicted here. The wholesome look to this classically designed home incorporates impeccable style with functionality and low maintenance exterior decor choice as well as the inclusion of a front garden in the design aspect. The choice of window shape match the shape of the structure and add to the personality. This outdoor choice is perfect for the building shape and style adding to the overall appearance. The pride and preparation of heart and soul that went into the design is quite evident here. What more could any owner want? This adequate and excellent design is any homemakers or owners dream as a starter home. The house has a sort of old-world persona which appeals to the desires of many and will be an excellent place for a family to love and grow with each other.
A TV or living room is a place of relaxation, free time and cozy comfort, here we see a sliding door incorporated into the use of natural light, which again provides a pleasant and breezy atmosphere to the area opening out into the back yard. The wooden floors utilised throughout this home ensure that the warm and cozy feeling is carried to all living areas. The inclusion of a minimalist TV stand avoids clutter and makes the space seem more open and clean, while the low hanging ceiling lights provide an option of intimacy and homely atmosphere for residents and visitors. The grey rug in the centre of the room adds a touch of warmth to the minimal decor. The selected fire place maintains the comfort and coziness without taking up too much space, ensuring that the house will have a radiant ambience regardless of the season.
This open plan minimalist all white kitchen fits in perfectly with the look and feel of this home. Following through with the inviting appeal which will make any guest feel at home and welcome to lend a hand in the kitchen, this modern kitchen with solid granite countertops, ensures that the design will remain classic for an extended period of time. The addition of a window in the kitchen allows natural light to stream in, which is always a necessity in a home. The all white cabinets provides an illusion that the area is larger. The inclusion of an eating area in the kitchen, means cooking time is family time, and is a perfect whether you are planning an intimate evening for two or preparing a family breakfast, extra eating space is always a must in any home, which is both a functional and practical use of the space.
The bedroom is a place of comfort, an escape and often a safe haven from the bustling world of work and family, by making use of space effectively, we can ensure that all comforts which are necessary to this escape can be incorporated to the decor style. The use of natural light through a window is a must here because there's nothing like that sunlight glow on a lazy Sunday morning to make you feel ready to face the world. While using natural colours such as white and stone are boring for some, for others it ensures that the colour scheme will remain timeless and trendy, while being somewhat modern. Adding a mirrored cupboard or cabinet means allocation of a mirror has already been incorporated, while the mirror effect provides the illusion that the room looks larger, always a plus when working with a limited space.
For many, a dining room is a place of fun, laughter and memories. Here the open plan of dining room, kitchen and living area is perfectly assembled. The use of the wooden floors throughout provides that warm, welcoming energy, while the low hanging ceiling light adds a touch of intimacy, necessary in every dining room. The window allows a natural light aspect perfect for reading a newspaper at breakfast. The circular mirror on the wall provides a softer effect on the overall room, while allowing the room to seem somewhat larger. Adding in the wooden dining room table and chairs allows that same seem-less flow from the flooring to be incorporated into the furniture choice. The use of natural colours, white, wood and olive add to the timeless quality and feel of the home with the uniformity of colour being carried throughout. Any dinner party held here will be intimate, relaxing and entertaining!
At first glance you see a rather simple white house here, but after giving it more thought and a thorough analysis, this backyard area has so much more to offer! Firstly, it's a go between entry point for the home and the backyard, which means the backyard can be a focal area for a party, event or just an outdoor picnic. The amazing lush green grass provides that extra safe enclosed play for children to enjoy. The garden along the wall provides that DIY aspect for those who have a green thumb or would like to try their hand at it. Although the area may look unpopulated, it has great potential to host many parties, family time and become a place of love and life. A great addition here would be an outdoor braai area or even a park like play area for children, alternatively if grown up company is more your thing, then a zen garden or water feature might make your fantasy a reality.
This modern bathroom includes a bath tub and shower combination which suits any person or personality, whether you use the amenity in a rush before work or as a way to unwind when you get back, this simple bathroom will appeal to you. The use of natural colours such as stone and white ensure that it is timeless and elegant, while the addition of an outdoor facing window will provide fresh air, perfect for those humid days when a breeze is necessary. This escape from the modern world, although itself modern and minimalist will keep any homemaker relaxed and at ease, forgetting their worries of the world as they enter into their sanctuary of thought. The bathroom is indeed the home space where thought and contemplation is often done and conclusions drawn up and it is therefore necessary that yours should be a space where you are able to enjoy the soothing soap suds.