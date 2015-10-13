House of charm

This modern bathroom includes a bath tub and shower combination which suits any person or personality, whether you use the amenity in a rush before work or as a way to unwind when you get back, this simple bathroom will appeal to you. The use of natural colours such as stone and white ensure that it is timeless and elegant, while the addition of an outdoor facing window will provide fresh air, perfect for those humid days when a breeze is necessary. This escape from the modern world, although itself modern and minimalist will keep any homemaker relaxed and at ease, forgetting their worries of the world as they enter into their sanctuary of thought. The bathroom is indeed the home space where thought and contemplation is often done and conclusions drawn up and it is therefore necessary that yours should be a space where you are able to enjoy the soothing soap suds.