Which floor for your bathroom?

How many of us prefer to unwind in the tub after a long, hard day – soaking up the bubbles while we drift off into relaxation? Others prefer a quick shower (while pondering the day’s challenges and conversations), while the rest prefer to do their daily scrubbing in the morning before tackling the day.

Whatever time you choose to spend in your bathroom, it should bring with it a calming, soothing serenity, while still reflecting your (and your home’s) personal taste and technique – and that extends much further than the colour of your towels. Your bathroom floor is another important element that can mirror your sense of style, but think carefully before choosing, as different materials echo different characteristics (i.e. rustic, eclectic… ). What do you want your bathroom to say?

But, in addition to “looking pretty”, your bathroom flooring must also add a strong foundation that is durable and practical, of course. So then, how do you choose the perfect flooring for your bathroom?

Let’s take a look at the possibilities…