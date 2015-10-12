The Tetris House

This fascinating house is the creation of Woodsun, architects in South Korea. The house immediately creates the impression that there is a giant Tetris game going on, with pieces that fits perfectly together, as well as pieces (like some of the windows) that stands out of the building.

The neutral and smooth exterior finish that's mixed with texturized metal covering gives no clue what-so-ever what this house hides in the interior with wood that creates a warmth you can seek peace. By bringing in a lot of white, the house also appears larger, without looking clinical.

Trees on the side give privacy in the neighbourhood, while the low fencing gives an open feel to the property. This is the perfect place for a homeowner who wants something modern, but something different.