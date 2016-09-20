Two stunning and affordable South African prefabs

Today, we are going to examine two gorgeous South African facades by design professionals Endesigns Architectural Student and see just how much of a role an exterior look and feel plays in a home design.
As we examine these two beautiful homes, we will see how each one features certain elements and designs that make it completely unique and distinctive. Yet they are both incredibly modern, glamorous and inviting.
Are you ready to take a look?
In this home, by these expert designers, we come across a large and open plan house that integrates gorgeously with the natural landscape.
The facade itself features elements of nature with stone garden beds incorporated into the design. Large glass doors visually and physically extend the interior of the home out onto a covered exterior space.
The designers have created different wings, which are enhanced by the facebrick structure. The sleek and minimalist design softens the expansive size of the building. Do you see how different raw and earthy materials are incorporated into the facade?
Have a look at these: Tips for making your home raw with roar materials.
If we look at the home a little closer up, we can see how the covered area we saw in the first image features a fabulous terrace with comfortable and stylish furniture. This is the perfect spot for relaxing in the fresh air and sunshine while enjoying the natural surrounds.
The terrace leads down onto a neatly manicured lawn, which enhances the stylish clean lines and cutting-edge design of the home itself. Further on, we come across a lavish looking swimming pool.
The minimalist design of the home is offset by the beautiful furniture and abundance of art used throughout this home.
From this angle, we can see how the home extends across the property and is rather expansive and large. There are also more terraces and outdoor spaces further around the house. This is a dream home with more than enough space for family activities!
The white plastered walls make up the rest of the volumes and shapes of the architecture around the back of the house, which works in harmony with the facebrick structure on the other side.
Nicknamed House Likweti, this is a gorgeous facade!
Next, we come across House Ngidi, which takes on very similar characteristics to the facade we looked at previously.
The designers have explained that they were asked to create a modern, minimalist and natural aesthetic to allow for a lot of natural light as well as views of the natural surrounds. The views needed to be utilised without compromising on privacy.
As we can seen in this image, a gorgeous stone driveway leads up to a wooden garage, which gives the family the perfect spot to store all of their cars, bicycles and other items neatly away—a great functional design for any facade!
While there is an abundance of windows throughout the facade, we can also see that the architecture has been designed in such away that we can't really see into the house. The garage space and hallway that leads down to the front door slightly block it from view.
Here we can also see how the different materials including the facebrick walls, wooden elements and glass windows come together to create a very effective design.
If go around to the back of the house, we can see that the living area opens up onto the terrace and swimming pool area, taking advantage of the warm climate. This design ensures that the home is naturally cooled, while the family can make the most of the gorgeous garden and cool swimming pool.
If you have the space, a swimming pool is a must for a family garden especially as summer approaches. Have a look at these tips: How to build a pool in your backyard.