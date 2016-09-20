Easy to copy room styles to match your personality

Today, homify has a treat for you!
We are going to take you through five incredible designs and reveal to you what it means about your personality. Each one is different, unique and gorgeous and can find a place in your home if you so wish. But you may find that one or two stand out distinctly, appealing to your tastes. This will show you what kind of design style speaks to you and your personality.
Are you ready to have your style revealed to you?
Let's take a look!
A rustic style is always a beautiful design in the home, bringing in warm and cosy tones.
As we can see in this image, by professionals Zero9, a rustic style brings in an earthy look and feel with natural elements throughout. Often stone, wood, cement or other raw materials are integrated into the design while pot plants or vases of flowers bring in a natural touch.
This is the perfect design for individuals who like to be in touch with nature and live in a simple and homely space that serves as a haven from the rest of the world. If you like your home to be a space where your family and friends can gather and connect with one another, this style suits your personality.
An eclectic style brings a very fresh, unique and charming ambiance to a home, mixing and matching different materials, colours, patterns, textures and tones.
In this design, we can see how artwork has been placed on the walls to bring in a very creative and striking design, while cushions, rugs and furniture bring in different colours, tones and textures.
This is the perfect design for those who like a bit of originality and a creative flair in their lives!
A minimalist design sees only the most functional and necessary items featured in a home. This keeps the style very organised, neat, sleek and chic.
Often white is the dominant colour in a minimalist design, with clean lines and the utilisation of geometric shapes.
This is the perfect design for those who are perfectionists or like their homes to be very neat, functional and organised.
In this image, we come across an industrial chic design, where the designers have often gone for gorgeous patterns and textures that contrast with the rough brick walls and wooden floors.
An industrial design often involves bringing in very simple or original materials, finding beauty and inspiration from the raw and organic.
This is the perfect style for those who like to keep up with the latest trends as well as those who are on a tight budget.
For those of us who always have people in our homes visiting for tea, coffee, lunch or braai's, a more practical home design may be more suited to our personality.
In this living room we come across an open plan design which is very practical for having people to visit. There is also plenty of sitting space for guests!
There are also plenty of books for people to pick up and look at, cosy cushions to relax on and plush rugs that make for a very warm and homely space.