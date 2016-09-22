A low cost suburban family home

Polish design professionals Archon + Projekty Domow take control today on homify 360°, treating us to a breathtaking modern residence that hits all the right notes.
With sleek surfaces, functional features, and an overall look perfect for the lover of the contemporary style, this suburban home is a true jewel in teaching us how to balance modernity with comfort.
Let’s take a look!
A gorgeous combination of neutral tones and modern materials dish up the front façade. Stone steps lead us from the street to the cosy entrance, located in a sheltered little nook right next to the garage.
Warm-toned timber panels add some colour and texture to the house, while the delicious range of fresh garden features (shrubs, plants, flowers, and exterior lighting) inject some tranquil style with a lush flavour into the modern façade’s front side.
It’s an R&R hotspot at the back yard, and we’re not entirely sure where to begin.
A smooth little terrace has been included where an exterior dining set awaits some diners, allowing them to enjoy their mouth-watering dishes while taking in the tranquil view.
A pristinely maintained lawn is only part of the garden here – notice the expertly maintained plants and flowers, as well as pebble- and stone surfaces that add a bit of texture and contrast. This garden most definitely plays a huge role in the house’s modern design.
Time to see what the interior spaces have to offer. And low and behold, they seem to be just as sophisticated and elegant as the exterior areas!
The living room and dining room beautifully flow into one another in an open-plan layout, yet clever furniture- and décor placements (such as the rug) announce stylishly where one space ends and another begins.
Neutral colours control the interior palette, yet a strong dose of texture and pattern ensure some eye-catching style, most notably in the living room rug.
The dining area flaunts a simple wooden table, with different-coloured chairs ensuring some bright flavour. Very striking, and also very easy to replicate!
Where the living/dining areas were more charming, the kitchen opted for a more sleek and minimalist-type approach.
Flaunting an all-white design, the kitchen presents us with ample flooring space which is sure to come in handy in a room where cooking and socialising go hand in hand (why else do they call the kitchen ‘the heart of the home’?).
This look works so well thanks to the abundance of natural light flowing indoors via the windows and glass doors.
Our favourite piece here? It has to be that charming little breakfast corner extending from the wall, highlighted by the bright red chairs and pair of potted plants.
Speaking of plants, our designers clearly know the importance of including plants and flowers indoors, as they treated the hallway to a striking vertical garden. This vertical garden introduces a very refreshing look and feel into the hallway, and accomplishes this without taking up any floor space.
A built-in bookshelf occupies the right side of the wall, presenting adequate space for books, photographs, décor pieces, and various keepsakes to be displayed with pride.
We conclude our tour with a glimpse at the official architectural plan, allowing us to see in detail how the house is laid out. Architectural plans are a great way for designers and residents to get on the same page – and for us curious types to see which room is located where!
Notice how perfectly detailed the plans are, delivering dimensions and markings of each room, and even including furniture icons to inform us which is which.
A dreamy little abode that is sure to treat its future owners to a happy (and most stylish) lifestyle indeed!