A beautiful Cape Town boathouse that you'll die for

Johannes van Graan
CATAMARAN INTERIOR, ONNAH DESIGN
From glamorous kitchens to perfectly designed gardens, homify 360° is chock-a-block with stylish spaces (both interior and exterior) to feed your design inspiration.

Today’s discovery is definitely a bit more unique than our usual highlights, for it is not a house or a garden that we’ll be viewing. Instead, we’ll be taking to the seas to scope out a fantastic catamaran and its contribution to interior design. 

Courtesy of interior design firm Onnah Design, based in Cape Town, this nautical-inspired style conjures up images of the deep blue sea, sandy beaches, and a tranquil vibe that is most befitting of the seaside.

Let’s take a look!

The outdoor chill and dining area

Outdoor chill and dining area
Everything about this setting screams style and relaxation: those deep blues, the crisp whites, and the elegance that is contributed thanks to a myriad of surfaces, such as the wooden deck and the sparkling lighting elements. 

Imagine discovering the majestic ocean while being seated in this beautiful creation!

Upper deck chill-out area

Upper deck chill out area
There is enough style to go around, especially when it comes to the upper deck. Here is where a super comfy seating spot has been allocated that can also double as a dining area

A variety of scatter cushions adds some pattern and colour to the modern style, contrasting superbly with the warm tones of the timber deck and table.

The view of the outdoor dining area

View towards outdoor dining area
A more formal dining space has been created on the bottom deck, providing us with superb views of the both the exteriors (whether it’s the open sea or the harbour) and the interior rooms. 

Speaking of which, let’s take a more detailed look at those sublimely designed interiors. 

Need that expert look, whether it’s for a dining room or study? Check out our range of professionals.

The saloon

The Saloon
The hot-spot socialising area! Whether rain or shine, this interior area is perfect for some socialising and/or relaxing. 

The neutral colour palette takes on a warmer approach here, thanks to the wooden floors and timber-clad bar area. A beautiful wooden chest serves up a coffee table, while also helping out with some storage (See? Even sea-bound spaces need to include storage possibilities to avoid a cluttered look). 

A myriad of dazzling downlighters ensure some sparkling twinkles to accompany this gorgeous setting.

The main en-suite bathroom

Main en suite bathroom
Continuing the tranquil style is the main en-suite bathroom, where snow whites and caramel browns take control of the colour palette. Mirror-clad walls ensure some visual space as well as bouncing surfaces for the incoming light, while ample cabinetry dish up storage spaces for those bathroom accessories.

The cabin of sweet dreams

Cabin 1
Time to close off our tour, and we chose one of the luxurious cabins where sweet dreams are definitely guaranteed. Even though white is the main colour used here, the cool-hued lighting transforms those pale tones into a seafoam hue, which is just perfect seeing as we’re on a boat! 

A spacious bed with plush fabrics make up a very dreamy spot, ideal for anything from sleeping and dozing to reading and daydreaming. 

The perfect little space to inhabit while roaming the open seas, don’t you agree?

What do you think of this boat and its modern design style? Perfection, or not your cup of tea?

