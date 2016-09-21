A beautiful Cape Town boathouse that you'll die for

From glamorous kitchens to perfectly designed gardens, homify 360° is chock-a-block with stylish spaces (both interior and exterior) to feed your design inspiration.

Today’s discovery is definitely a bit more unique than our usual highlights, for it is not a house or a garden that we’ll be viewing. Instead, we’ll be taking to the seas to scope out a fantastic catamaran and its contribution to interior design.

Courtesy of interior design firm Onnah Design, based in Cape Town, this nautical-inspired style conjures up images of the deep blue sea, sandy beaches, and a tranquil vibe that is most befitting of the seaside.

Let’s take a look!