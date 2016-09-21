​8 next-level staircases for your inspiration

Ah, the ever-impressive staircase. That unique little contraption that not only serves to transport us from one floor to the next, but can also make a stylish statement as a focal- or décor piece.

Yes, the staircase can draw the eye upwards, add a lofty and impressive touch to any interior, and can either complement or contrast with the existing style in the room.

Another cool thing about staircases is their range of styles and layouts, from grand and majestic-sized creations to neat little spiral designs that can fit into some pretty tight spots.

To celebrate the beauty and functionality of the staircase (and grab some style tips, of course), find herewith 8 designs that we think take the regular old staircase to the next level.