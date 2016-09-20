Your browser is out-of-date.

​23 sunny kitchens for your design inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Our Kitchens, Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Using your interior space as best as possible is key to enjoying rooms that feel spacious, bright, and airy. This is especially true for the kitchen, the area which seems to pull friends and family towards it to engage in a range of activities, from light-hearted chattering and socialising to working and being productive. Why else do they call it the heart of the home?

But to enjoy these activities (and more), one should ensure that the kitchen doesn’t feel too claustrophobic or dark. And that is why we bring you these 23 gorgeous kitchen spaces. And although they have all been designed by top-grade kitchen planners, they can still provide you with some fancy ideas on how to go about lighting up (and laying out) your kitchen back home!

1. Thanks to the big window and glowing lights, this kitchen seems both stylish and spacious.

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

2. A skylight is always welcome in any room, big or small!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Pastel tones + pale timber flooring = a space that feels majestic.

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

4. A sun-drenched kitchen by day, and a culinary space that’s illuminated via the ceiling downlighters by night.

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

5. A myriad of blues ensure a very nautical feel to this kitchen, and we just love it.

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

6. The industrial-style high ceilings make this space feel huge.

The Workshop, Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

The Workshop

Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

7. No kitchen island means more floor space for this stylish kitchen.

Kitchen IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern kitchen
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Kitchen

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

8. A fully glazed wall makes this modern kitchen sparkle with perfection.

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern kitchen
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

9. The clever segmented layout makes this area feel much grander.

Kitchen D-Max Photography Industrial style kitchen
D-Max Photography

Kitchen

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

10. White surfaces with warm lighting? A most successful duo for a kitchen that’s light and bright.

Private Residential Refurbishment, Kent homify Modern kitchen
homify

Private Residential Refurbishment, Kent

homify
homify
homify

11. The elegant combination of neutrals adds to this kitchen’s visual spaciousness.

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

12. The double-height ceiling adds space, while the wooden beams and stone surfaces add some rustic touches.

Les Jenemies JAMIE FALLA Kitchen
JAMIE FALLA

Les Jenemies

JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA

13. Light pouring in from every angle beautifully triples the size of this modern kitchen.

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

14. The elongated pane of glass adds light in addition to making this kitchen feel longer and bigger.

Country Kitchen Hart Design and Construction Kitchen
Hart Design and Construction

Country Kitchen

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

15. Add some light, and your monochrome-coloured kitchen can seem just as spacious as any other.

AR Design Studio- The Medic's House, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern kitchen
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- The Medic's House

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

Be sure to see our lighting options for your kitchen.

16. We love the patterns and textures that add some charm to this light and bright space.

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Kitchen
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

17. Thanks to an abundance of storage spaces and lighting options, this kitchen won’t ever seem small or cluttered.

Timeless Greys Rencraft Kitchen Wood Grey
Rencraft

Timeless Greys

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

18. Minimalist-style kitchen + majestic windows = the perfect culinary space.

Warehouse kitchen design LWK London Kitchens Industrial style kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Warehouse kitchen design

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

19. With all this floor space (and elegant seating options), this kitchen is undoubtedly a party hot spot.

Open-Plan Kitchen, Dining Room and Media Room Luke Cartledge Photography Kitchen
Luke Cartledge Photography

Open-Plan Kitchen, Dining Room and Media Room

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

20. A glazed roof adds some delicious light and view to this kitchen.

​Kitchen and sitting area with views of the back garden at Bedford Gardens house. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern kitchen Glass White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Kitchen and sitting area with views of the back garden at Bedford Gardens house.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

21. Quite modest in size, yet looks so much bigger because it’s perfectly laid out.

Headlands Cottage - Interior Barc Architects Modern kitchen
Barc Architects

Headlands Cottage—Interior

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

22. White surfaces and stainless steel appliances result in a space that looks more like a fashion shoot than a working kitchen.

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern kitchen
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

23. Want to bring in some jovial tones? See how elegant this kitchen accomplished it.

A modern kitchen in rural location Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Urban Myth

A modern kitchen in rural location

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

See our homify guide to Cleaning Your Kitchen Equipment.

This South African home was built with love, a small budget and great ideas
Which kitchen is perfection, and will you be copying back home?

