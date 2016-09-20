​23 sunny kitchens for your design inspiration

Using your interior space as best as possible is key to enjoying rooms that feel spacious, bright, and airy. This is especially true for the kitchen, the area which seems to pull friends and family towards it to engage in a range of activities, from light-hearted chattering and socialising to working and being productive. Why else do they call it the heart of the home?

But to enjoy these activities (and more), one should ensure that the kitchen doesn’t feel too claustrophobic or dark. And that is why we bring you these 23 gorgeous kitchen spaces. And although they have all been designed by top-grade kitchen planners, they can still provide you with some fancy ideas on how to go about lighting up (and laying out) your kitchen back home!