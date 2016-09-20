Your browser is out-of-date.

​These 15 gardens are perfect for summer entertaining

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Garden Furniture
Pouring heart and soul into making a garden into a beautiful outdoor space means you should get to enjoy it whenever you want, not only until the sun goes down. In fact, once dusk kicks in, you should really be able to take advantage of that lush and pristinely-maintained outdoor space – and we have some perfect ideas for doing just that.

Created by top-notch landscape architects who take their commitment to beauty and relaxation very seriously, we bring you no less than 15 spaces that are just ideal for after-hours entertaining. From al fresco dining to kick-starting a fire under the moonlight, let’s see which of these options become your favourite…

1. The timber deck with comfy seating and an awesome fire pit.

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern Garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

2. With that Chinese-style lighting, this elegant pergola becomes the perfect spot for exterior dining.

Pergola Earth Designs Modern Garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

3. Let the weather do its worst while you’re snug as a bug in this garden house.

'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Study/office
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

'The Crusoe Classic'—6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet

Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

4. This cabin with a woodburner oven is straight out of a classic fairy tale.

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

5. Slim neon fittings ensure this terrace becomes a prime party spot.

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Kent. homify Modern Garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
homify

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Kent.

homify
homify
homify

6. Plush pillows and candle lanterns help turn this garden into a romantic hot spot.

homify Garden Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have a look at our stylish furniture options that could instantly zhoosh up your garden.

7. A toasty fire pit and some comfy seating while you enjoy that bottle of wine…

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone rustic stone,outdoor furniture,relaxing,entertaining
Lithic Fire

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

8. For a touch of elegance, see how these hanging lanterns do it.

Pergola and Seating Matt Nichol Garden Design Ltd. Garden Furniture
Matt Nichol Garden Design Ltd.

Pergola and Seating

Matt Nichol Garden Design Ltd.
Matt Nichol Garden Design Ltd.
Matt Nichol Garden Design Ltd.

9. This open-fronted garden room ensures a lush view and plenty of fresh air while you snack away.

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Garden Shed
NuBuiten.nl

NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

10. See how the right style and materials can turn an ordinary garden terrace into a hangout spot resembling a trendy restaurant!

Buitenloft, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Patios
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

11. Chase the blues away with a crackling fire, lush greens, and a loved one by your side.

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

12. Fancy an al fresco bath? This romantic garden spot sets up a most relaxing mood.

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Tropical style bathrooms
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

13. Pour the drinks and have a seat in this covered garden spot. The wall lighting will continue the glowing mood long after the sun has set.

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

14. This very modern fire pit illuminates your outdoor space perfectly.

'Armonie', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—

Barbara Negretti - Garden design -
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—
Barbara Negretti - Garden design -

15. From a tea party to a moonlight dinner, this garden dining spot has it all: space, beauty, and functionality.

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward Josh Ward Garden Design Modern Garden
Josh Ward Garden Design

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward

Josh Ward Garden Design
Josh Ward Garden Design
Josh Ward Garden Design

Fancy a relaxing breakaway to your very own back yard? Here is how you can Have your own holiday garden.

A smart and affordable home built with love
Which of our ideas will you be trying out in your own garden back home?

