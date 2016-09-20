​These 15 gardens are perfect for summer entertaining

Pouring heart and soul into making a garden into a beautiful outdoor space means you should get to enjoy it whenever you want, not only until the sun goes down. In fact, once dusk kicks in, you should really be able to take advantage of that lush and pristinely-maintained outdoor space – and we have some perfect ideas for doing just that.

Created by top-notch landscape architects who take their commitment to beauty and relaxation very seriously, we bring you no less than 15 spaces that are just ideal for after-hours entertaining. From al fresco dining to kick-starting a fire under the moonlight, let’s see which of these options become your favourite…