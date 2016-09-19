5 big bedroom ideas for small homes

Small homes allow for little space when it comes to furniture, and any piece needs to earn its place in the home, including beds. There area plenty of modern and functional beds available, for example, that also serve as bookshelves and storage spaces. In the past, these space-stealing pieces of bedroom furniture have often failed in being stylish as well as practical.
With more and more people living in small, chic apartments, however, there's been a growing demand for functional and aesthetically pleasing beds. This, of course, has led to a profusion of multifunctional beds with style! The options are becoming more and more prolific, to an extent where you may not even know where to begin.
So, if you're thinking of upstyling your bedroom, come with us on a photo tour to check out 5 totally functional beds that won’t cramp your style. These bed designs will help you create a more functional bedroom in no time!
Bunk beds have been around for ages, but if you had a bunk bed as a child, we bet it wasn't quite as stylish as this! Check out the smooth pale wood storage shelves and cupboards. These are bunk beds that even an adult will envy. We know we do!
This simple retractactable bed has curved wooden elements that give it an almost retro feel. We love how the bed almost looks like a daybed when the pillows are propped on the side. It also provides a good combination of closed and open storage.
Pop-up or fold-out beds are definitely some of the trickiest functional beds to design. Many people are hesitant to install these kinds of beds because the bed linen tends to get messy when the whole thing is stowed away. In answer to this problem, this flexible model by Parisian designers, Decadrages, stays horizontal at all times. It also looks utterly stylish.
Loft-style beds certainly didn't look this cool in the past. This unit is called a living cube. It has enclosed storage that can be locked up tight and open storage with an entertainment unit on the outside. The bed itself is reached via a ladder on the side. This would be good for a student or young worker living in small spaces.
The fold-out storage bed is a hugely popular type of functional bed. It presents as a more classic design but provides lots of storage space. This is a good option for those who need extra space to store linen or infrequently used items.
These functional beds sure are inspiring, and make us want to: Change our entire bedroom as soon as possible.