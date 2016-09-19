5 big bedroom ideas for small homes

Small homes allow for little space when it comes to furniture, and any piece needs to earn its place in the home, including beds. There area plenty of modern and functional beds available, for example, that also serve as bookshelves and storage spaces. In the past, these space-stealing pieces of bedroom furniture have often failed in being stylish as well as practical.

With more and more people living in small, chic apartments, however, there's been a growing demand for functional and aesthetically pleasing beds. This, of course, has led to a profusion of multifunctional beds with style! The options are becoming more and more prolific, to an extent where you may not even know where to begin.

So, if you're thinking of upstyling your bedroom, come with us on a photo tour to check out 5 totally functional beds that won’t cramp your style. These bed designs will help you create a more functional bedroom in no time!