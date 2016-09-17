10 ideas to make your bathroom look like one from a hotel

Usually, when you need to renew your home, you may be thinking about adding a few pieces of modern and colourful decorations and specific furniture to update the style and look of any given room. When it comes to renewing your bathroom, however, you may be stuck when it comes to what can be done to add an elegant touch to the room.
Indeed, the bathroom is a difficult space to decorate and maintain, with its special needs in terms of heat and humidity, as well as necessitating a constantly clean and uncluttered environment. Furnishing and decoration in this intimate area is therefore something which requires special consideration.
Join us, therefore to explore 10 bathroom designs full of style and creativity which is sure to inspire you. Get a professional look such as this for your own bathroom, which will surely make you feel like you are living in a private hotel suit!
If you do not have a lot of space in your bathroom at home, creating an aesthetic atmosphere will not be a problem. Use small details, such as a mirror frame which echoes the room's colour scheme, as a means of optimising the space.
Who said that paintings are only for living rooms? You can easily add works of art to your bathroom to brighten up the space. It goes without saying, however, that such works of art should be properly framed and protected against steam and humidity.
You may not be able to imagine a bathtub without shelves to store all of your toiletries, but have you ever thought of using the wall itself? Recessed shelving space is an excellent way to save space and renew your bathroom.
Why not take the your bath in the serenity of nature or under starlight? This little garden attached to the bathroom includes a tub for you to be at one with nature once again.
The easiest way to give your bathroom a glamorous look without much hassle, is by using the right materials. Just look at the elegant atmosphere created by the use of a stone basin in this image.
Changing the colour of your bathroom is perhaps the best way to update its overall look. Ceramic bathroom tiles offers an easy solution to do this.
Usually we choose neutral and calm colours for our bathroom to create a serene space. Have you ever though, however, about choosing a bright over colour to create a stunning effect?
Once again we come back to the use of the bathroom wall in creative ways. Here we can see the wall hosting shelves and decorative items alike.
A boring ceiling lamp is not the only way you can create a lighted atmosphere in the bathroom. Take a look at this backlit mirror by the architects, RCRD Studio. It is supreme sophistication.
If you're changing the look of your bathroom, you may as well go all out and shoot for absolute opulence. Indulge yourself!
As you can see, there is a range of changes you can make to your bathroom to give it a luxurious appearance. Start with the basics, however, and take a look at which material will be best for your bathroom.