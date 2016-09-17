Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ideas to make your bathroom look like one from a hotel

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Usually, when you need to renew your home, you may be thinking about adding a few pieces of modern and colourful decorations and specific furniture to update the style and look of any given room. When it comes to renewing your bathroom, however, you may be stuck when it comes to what can be done to add an elegant touch to the room.

Indeed, the bathroom is a difficult space to decorate and maintain, with its special needs in terms of heat and humidity, as well as necessitating a constantly clean and uncluttered environment. Furnishing and decoration in this intimate area is therefore something which requires special consideration.

Join us, therefore to explore 10 bathroom designs full of style and creativity which is sure to inspire you. Get a professional look such as this for your own bathroom, which will surely make you feel like you are living in a private hotel suit!

1. No space, no problem

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bathroom
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

If you do not have a lot of space in your bathroom at home, creating an aesthetic atmosphere will not be a problem. Use small details, such as a mirror frame which echoes the room's colour scheme, as a means of optimising the space.

2. Works of art

Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Rustic style bathroom
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Who said that paintings are only for living rooms? You can easily add works of art to your bathroom to brighten up the space. It goes without saying, however, that such works of art should be properly framed and protected against steam and humidity.

3. No need for shelves

Light filtering into the Master Bathroom studio XS Modern bathroom
studio XS

Light filtering into the Master Bathroom

studio XS
studio XS
studio XS

You may not be able to imagine a bathtub without shelves to store all of your toiletries, but have you ever thought of using the wall itself? Recessed shelving space is an excellent way to save space and renew your bathroom.

4. Garden bathroom

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Why not take the your bath in the serenity of nature or under starlight? This little garden attached to the bathroom includes a tub for you to be at one with nature once again. 

5. Luxury materials

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern bathroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The easiest way to give your bathroom a glamorous look without much hassle, is by using the right materials. Just look at the elegant atmosphere created by the use of a stone basin in this image. 

6. Play with colour

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Changing the colour of your bathroom is perhaps the best way to update its overall look. Ceramic bathroom tiles offers an easy solution to do this. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Intensity

VERBOUWING WOONHUIS HELMOND - 281013, JANICKI ARCHITECT JANICKI ARCHITECT Modern bathroom
JANICKI ARCHITECT

JANICKI ARCHITECT
JANICKI ARCHITECT
JANICKI ARCHITECT

Usually we choose neutral and calm colours for our bathroom to create a serene space. Have you ever though, however, about choosing a bright over colour to create a stunning effect? 

8. Other uses of the bathroom wall

VERBOUWING WOONHUIS HELMOND - 281013, JANICKI ARCHITECT JANICKI ARCHITECT Modern bathroom
JANICKI ARCHITECT

JANICKI ARCHITECT
JANICKI ARCHITECT
JANICKI ARCHITECT

Once again we come back to the use of the bathroom wall in creative ways. Here we can see the wall hosting shelves and decorative items alike. 

9. Use lighting for elegance

GRATTACIELO, RCRD Studio RCRD Studio Modern bathroom
RCRD Studio

RCRD Studio
RCRD Studio
RCRD Studio

A boring ceiling lamp is not the only way you can create a lighted atmosphere in the bathroom. Take a look at this backlit mirror by the architects, RCRD Studio. It is supreme sophistication. 

10. A royal affair

Victorian Terrace House, South-West London homify Mediterranean style bathrooms Tiles
homify

Victorian Terrace House, South-West London

homify
homify
homify

If you're changing the look of your bathroom, you may as well go all out and shoot for absolute opulence. Indulge yourself!

As you can see, there is a range of changes you can make to your bathroom to give it a luxurious appearance. Start with the basics, however, and take a look at which material will be best for your bathroom. 

A small home that these newly-weds built with love and a small budget
Which of these bathroom ideas did you like most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks