The transformation of an old Mossel Bay home

A before and after project is always exciting. Not only because you get to see the full potential of a place realised in ways you didn't think possible, but also because you may get some ideas for your own home's improvement and renewal. Such projects are even more exciting when it's local, so that you can see what works with the architectural style and locally available materials.

Therefore, we bring you another great South African feature today that is sure to get the inspiration levels up to high and the creativity flowing. The House Hartveld is a remarkable building that has been renovated by Coetzee Alberts Architects, based Mossel Bay.

Should you join us for a tour of the project, you are sure to find that an unusual building is well worth investing in if you can give it right care and attention in the renovation. This was certainly the case here.