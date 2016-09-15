A house filled with joy, colour and personality

Brimming with colour and vibrancy, the house we will inspect today is sure to cheer up your day and make you long to brighten up your own home as well! The lively dwelling is, in fact, a Bed & Breakfast in La Roija, Spain, and we are sure that it has no shortage of visitors whatever the season.

The interior architects responsible for the project are Casa Josephine, who are based in Madrid. We can see that they carefully considered the context, function and character of the business to design the interiors, and we certainly think it has been a great success.

Join us now for a little trip down to northern Spain to explore this warm-hearted and joyful home away from home. You might not want to come back!