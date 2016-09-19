The Pretoria home that's practical and beautiful

Pretoria architect professionals, Orton Architects, are experts when it comes to designs that merge functionality with style.
This is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of House Basson, a home that was built in Silver Lakes, Pretoria for Mr and Mrs Basson. Not only is this home gorgeous and cutting edge in terms of design, but it is also very practical, cosy and comfortable too.
Albert Einstein once said,
Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.
Today we will see just how incredibly balanced this home is as well as how progressive the design is.
From the get go we can see that this is a modern family home with sleek architecture, clean lines and an appealing colour palette.
The double-storey home features grey tones, which look elegant and stylish. Wood has been added here and there to introduce some warmth and a bit of an earthy tone to the facade. This softens the concrete look and feel.
On the bottom floor, we can see that the designers have built a double garage, which neatly packages the home and keeps cars, bicycles and other items stored tidily away. Have a look at these 6 extraordinary garages to protect your car for inspiration for your own home.
The outer perimetre wall features a dash of maroon with the number
45 on it. This brings a bit of charm, colour and vibrancy to the facade as well as a modern edge.
If we look at the entrance to the home, we can see how the designers have added another splash of maroon to the facade. It makes for a very warm and welcoming entrance.
Your entrance is like the business card of your home. It is the first impression that people will get of your home. You want it to look appealing and inviting as well as stylish, giving visitors a little taste of what the interior of your home holds.
If we head into the home and explore the kitchen, we can see that they designers have gone for the same neutral colour palette that we saw throughout the exterior of the home. The warm wood works in harmony with the grey and white tones, creating a very stylish and visually appealing interior design.
Once again, we can also see how a splash of maroon has been added to the design, bringing in some vibrancy, colour and charm. This is a great way to introduce colour into a modern home, without overwhelming the space. Subtle is the most sophisticated!
The kitchen is open plan, slightly separated from the rest of the home in the form of a kitchen island. The kitchen island also serves as a little breakfast bar where the family can gather for more casual meals or to talk about their days thanks to the comfortable bar stools.
If we head outside the home, we come across a gorgeous wooden terrace where the family can enjoy the warm South African sunshine and fresh air.
In this image, we can see that a fire pit has been built into the wooden deck, giving the family a space to relax around a braai or a fire in winter. This is the perfect social spot, where family and friends can gather.
The stone cladding that makes up the flower beds creates a very rustic and charming exterior space while the gorgeous green plants bring a breath of fresh greenery throughout.
Remember that your garden should be neatly organised, enhancing the design of your home!
In this image, we can see how the designers have created a wonderful dialogue between the interior and exterior spaces. This outdoor living area features wooden floors, connecting it to the interior spaces. It also opens up onto the garden, making for a wonderful space where the family can relax in the shade while still enjoying the breeze.
The furniture chosen for this space is comfortable, cosy and stylish including two leather armchairs and an egg chair. Couldn't you imagine reading your book in the egg chair on a Saturday afternoon?
The rug brings a touch of homeliness to the space, while we can see the space is filled with sunshine and fresh air.
The sliding doors used throughout the home create that communication between the interior and exterior spaces that we spoke about earlier. These glass doors allow for a seamless transition between the inside and the outside of the home, but they can also be pulled back and opened up so that they become one.
In this image, we can also see how the designers have built balconies throughout the home to allow for areas where the family can really make the most of the beautiful South African climate.
Don't you love the silver balustrades, which add an edgy and modern look and feel to the facade?