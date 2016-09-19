The Pretoria home that's practical and beautiful

Pretoria architect professionals, Orton Architects, are experts when it comes to designs that merge functionality with style.

This is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of House Basson, a home that was built in Silver Lakes, Pretoria for Mr and Mrs Basson. Not only is this home gorgeous and cutting edge in terms of design, but it is also very practical, cosy and comfortable too.

Albert Einstein once said, Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.

Today we will see just how incredibly balanced this home is as well as how progressive the design is.