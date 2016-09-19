A simple Cape Town home that everyone can be inspired by

Today, we are going to visit Cape Town where Babett Frehrking Architects have built a gorgeous double storey home with what they describe as a seamless connection between the living space entirely located at the first floor with the garden and pool area . They were also tasked with improving the general flow between the spaces.

As we will see as we explore this home, the staircase was rearranged with a whole new design while an entrance lobby was built. There is also a gorgeous wooden deck and pergola above the pool area.

Are you ready to take a tour through this home and see what an incredible job these design professionals have done?