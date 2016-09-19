A simple Cape Town home that everyone can be inspired by

Today, we are going to visit Cape Town where Babett Frehrking Architects have built a gorgeous double storey home with what they describe as a
seamless connection between the living space entirely located at the first floor with the garden and pool area. They were also tasked with improving the general flow between the spaces.
As we will see as we explore this home, the staircase was rearranged with a whole new design while an entrance lobby was built. There is also a gorgeous wooden deck and pergola above the pool area.
Are you ready to take a tour through this home and see what an incredible job these design professionals have done?
In these two images, we can see the gorgeous little pergola that hangs over the extended deck. This little deck visually and physically expands the living space of the home, while connecting the interior and exterior spaces.
The sliding doors open up, creating a wonderful conversation between the interior and exterior spaces. This also allows fresh air to flow through the home.
A pergola is always a wonderful addition to a modern home. It's very stylish and can be used for shelter or protection from the sun if need be too.
Have a look at this ideabook: how to build a pergola: a step-by-step guide.
The swimming pool is also a great way to maximise a garden area. It's the perfect spot in summer for exercise and fun!
This image that we see of this home shows us how the designers have used a glass box to encase the staircase that leads up to the second floor.
This is a very modern and effective design, that creates quite a unique look and feel. The staircase leads to a little outdoor patio area. This is the perfect spot for relaxing in the sunshine, dining under the stars or reading a book in the fresh air.
The designers have added some simple yet stylish furniture to the outdoor space, which makes the area that much more comfortable and functional. This furniture is also durable so that it lasts in all weather conditions. This is a great tip!
In this image, we really get a sense of how the home opens up onto the garden. There is a wonderful flow between the interior and exterior spaces.
We also get a closer look at the glass sliding doors, which even when closed ensured that there is a communication between the interior and exterior.
The garden around the swimming pool has also been designed beautifully, with a stone flower bed, tall and luscious trees and a manicured lawn. This is a great tip! Your garden plays just as much of a role in the design of your home as the style and structure of the architecture itself.