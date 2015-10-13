7 ways to furnish a functional kitchen

The kitchen is a very special room in any house—a hub of sustenance and family interaction. It is widely agreed upon that preparing food can be a very therapeutic exercise, and across cultures the sharing of meals have the foundation of human socialisation. For these reasons, it is of utmost importance to create a functional space in the kitchen in order to get the most out of it.

This is not to say that aesthetics need to be sacrificed for the sake of practicality and usefulness, as there are many strategies and products promoting kitchen utility without renouncing attractiveness. After all, our surroundings have a tremendous impact on our state of mind, and what use is it having a functionally optimised kitchen with no motivation to function within it?

Let's look at some ways to make the best out of kitchen space whilst keeping it pleasing to the eye.