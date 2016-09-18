Small but beautiful: the simple family home

Home building professionals, Fingerhaus GMBH, are experts when it comes to designing homes that take on different shapes and volumes, playing with different spatial planes.

In this gorgeous home that we explore today, we will see how they've created a seemingly very simple and small family home—but not everything is what meets the eye!

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see how it takes on different forms and dimensions, resulting in a very stylish and sophisticated piece of architecture and design.

Let's take a look!