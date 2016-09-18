A beautiful South African home tucked away in the mountains

Today, we are going to visit Hout Bay in Cape Town, where design professionals Babett Frehriking Architects have build a smart, savvy and modern home that deserves to be on the front cover of the design magazine.

This home proves today that sometimes simple can be the most sophisticated. With clean lines, neutral tones and an elegant shape, this home blends beautifully into the surrounding landscape while standing out in its own right.

We will also see how this home has a beautiful flow between the interior and exterior spaces, resulting in a home perfectly suited to the South African climate. Let's take a look!