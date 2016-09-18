A beautiful South African home tucked away in the mountains

Today, we are going to visit Hout Bay in Cape Town, where design professionals Babett Frehriking Architects have build a smart, savvy and modern home that deserves to be on the front cover of the design magazine.
This home proves today that sometimes simple can be the most sophisticated. With clean lines, neutral tones and an elegant shape, this home blends beautifully into the surrounding landscape while standing out in its own right.
We will also see how this home has a beautiful flow between the interior and exterior spaces, resulting in a home perfectly suited to the South African climate. Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see how the home is positioned on the base of a mountain, working in harmony with the rugged rocks and lush greenery.
The designers have gone for a predominantly white tone, which looks minimalist and sleek. The facade is also interspersed with glass, creating that wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
The home is single storey, but stretches over the horizontal plane quite beautifully and effectively, ensuring that there is plenty of living space for the family. The flat roof keeps the structure of the home packaged neatly below it.
In these two images, we can see how the designers have installed glass windows from ceiling to floor at the front of the home, which gives the interior of the home constant access to the beautiful surrounds. It also fills the home with natural light, making for a very modern and homely ambiance.
This image shows us what a big role the garden plays in the look and feel of the facade, with a neatly organised garden. Through it is a central garden path, which runs through the beautiful wilderness and gives the family access to the front of the home.
Have a look at this ideabook: Step forward to a great new garden path.
If we go around the back of the house, we can see how the interior opens up onto a beautiful terrace, furnished with stone tiles. The L-shape of the architecture creates a little alcove for privacy, while the glass sliding doors utilised throughout ensure that each room of the house can spill out onto this exterior space.
This not only visually and physically expands the living space, but it creates a strong connection between the interior and exterior. This allows the family to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air throughout the year.
The designers have furnished the terrace with a fabulous table and chairs and some sun loungers. This gives the family a spot to dine under the stars or in the sunshine or to relax with a good book on the loungers.
Tip: Your terrace furniture should be durable and made for the outdoors. It needs to last in all weather conditions!
If we look inside the home, we can see that they've gone for a neutral colour palette and an open plan design. The interior is very elegant and sophisticated!
A living room features cosy and plush furniture while opening up onto a savvy dining room area. The neutral tones create a very warm, earthy and homely look and feel.
What's most striking about this living space, however, is how it features panoramic views of the surrounds. The beautiful Cape Town scenery is framed like an artwork by the windows and doors.
If we explore the terrace a little bit closer, we can see that it really opens up into a wonderful social space where the family and friends can appreciate views of the mountains and ocean.
Can't you imagine hosting braai's or lunch parties on this beautiful and expansive terrace?
The sandy stone tiles bring in a rustic and earthy element to the design, working in harmony with the nature that surrounds this space.
Have a look at these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas for inspiration for your own home!
What more could you need from a home?