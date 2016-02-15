Graceful Geometry in the Suburbs

A recent project by Poché Arquitetura in Brazil produced a suburban home elegantly distinguished from its neighbours. This contemporary geometric beauty combines strong structural planes with a light and earthy colour palette, rendering a strong yet ethereal impression. The robust and clean lines of this structure defines its minimalist design that has become ever so popular. It is, however, exceptional to find such a modern design in the heart of the suburbs!

As we will see walking around and through this firmly grounded, yet seemingly light and ethereal family home, a sense of escape is encapsulated in the dream-like interiors, which the strong and structural exterior cleverly conceals.

This is well-planned modern home that easy living in the suburbs whilst keeping to a strict modern design standards.

Let's take a look!