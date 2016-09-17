A boring South African home gets a facelift!

Today we are going to visit the local town of Mossel Bay, where architect professionals Coetzee Alberts Architects, have taken a very simple, boring and understated family home and transformed it into a cutting-edge, modern and cosy space that is incredibly appealing both functionally and aesthetically.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will learn how we too can make alterations to our home that result in a completely new look and feel.
We will also see how space can be completely utilised to create a much more stylish and innovative design.
Let's take a look!
This family home looks like one that we often come across in South Africa. It is functional but quite bland and boring, with very little style or trend.
The pale walls and the red roof are simple and ineffective, while the old-school windows and burglar bars make for a very unattractive facade.
There is a gorgeous and expansive terrace space present but it hasn't been maximised in the slightest. It features two little lone, old-fashioned chairs that don't look very comfortable.
The home has been completely transformed, utilising the property more effectively while taking on a much more modern and impressive design.
The shape of the home has evolved into a much more dynamic and interesting shape, while the designers have introduced new warm and earthy tones. The grey and brown colour palette is far more contemporary, working in harmony with the brown tiled roof.
These earthy tones work complement the neatly landscaped garden and lush green grass. Remember that your garden plays a big role in the look and feel of your home. Invest in a good gardening service or learn to have green fingers yourself!
Have a look at this ideabook: Doing up your garden: 6 tips for smart gardeners.
The designers have also opened up the home, installing large glass windows and doors so that the interior and exterior spaces merge with one another.
They've extended the home outwards, utilising that wasted terrace space that we saw in the first image. Instead, they've created a beautiful little outdoor nook with two very stylish and comfortable looking wooden chairs. These give the family a spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee while the sun rises or a glass of wine while the sun sets, without the space being lost or under-utilised.
In this image, it's clear to see how rustic and earthy elements have been integrated into the look and feel of the facade, including stone cladding. This is very refreshing!
If we head inside the home, we can see that the designers have maintained the same colour palette that we saw outside the home. The soft beige floors complement the sandy-coloured walls, creating a very warm, homely and inviting interior.
In the dining room, we come across a traditional wooden table and chairs. These pieces of furniture are simple, yet appealing and comfortable. A beautiful little pot plant decorates the table, bringing a refreshing yet subtle form of nature into the home.
The walls feature artwork and family photographs, which reminds us that this is a family home, full of charm and personality.
In this image, we realise how the living area is completely open plan with each room flowing into the next. This opens the home up and makes it seem that much more spacious and expansive.
We can also see how lighting plays a big role in this open plan design, both naturally and artificially.
The large glass windows and doors ensure that fresh air and sunshine flows through the home during the day. This naturally lights up the home as well as insulates it, meaning less money spent on artificial lighting throughout the day.
In the evening soft dimming lights installed throughout the home create a gorgeous ambiance. The designers have also invested in lamps throughout the home. This is a great tip!
The kitchen is one of the most appealing rooms in the house with its open plan design, modern features and sleek silver appliances. This is a room where you will find the family together often!
The designers have installed a kitchen island in the middle of the room, which gives the family a focal point and a physical element that they can gather around. This is the perfect spot for afternoon coffee and cake while sharing stories about school.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration for your own kitchen.
We end off our tour looking at this more relaxed living room, where the family can have afternoon naps while the fresh air and sunshine flows through the glass doors. They can also bird watch from this spot!
The wonderful feature in this room, however, is the indoor braai! The family can warm up next to it in winter or cook some delicious food without having to step outside into the cold. The sliding doors can also be pulled back in summer so that this room can be enjoyed while the kids play on the lawn.
The wooden furniture and plush cushions enhance the comfort and style of this room, mixing functionality with trend.