A boring South African home gets a facelift!

Today we are going to visit the local town of Mossel Bay, where architect professionals Coetzee Alberts Architects, have taken a very simple, boring and understated family home and transformed it into a cutting-edge, modern and cosy space that is incredibly appealing both functionally and aesthetically.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will learn how we too can make alterations to our home that result in a completely new look and feel.

We will also see how space can be completely utilised to create a much more stylish and innovative design.

Let's take a look!