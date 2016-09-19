6​ easy home upgrades that cost less than 500 rands

All of us experience that moment at one time or another when we look around a room and think: “Wow, this place could do with some freshening up”. But we usually have some sort of excuse not to do it, and that excuse is generally money-related.
Well, better find some new excuses, as we have some stylish upgrades which you can do quickly and easily that cost way under R500.
So, start planning which room you will be tackling first while you read on…
Just about any room could do with a stylish new floating shelf or two, yet we believe the kitchen should be first on the list. The new shelf will be the perfect excuse to display your exquisite taste in cookware, wine glasses, and other accessories, instantly beautifying your kitchen.
Shelves can be as expensive or as low-cost as you want them to be, but you can definitely get a decent set for under R500. Just see how these timber shelves add a nice rustic touch to this kitchen above.
This makeover can be achieved for well under R500, depending on if you already have paint and brushes/rollers at home. All it will then take is an afternoon to spare and some elbow grease, and you can have a room with a brand new look!
Inexpensive home improvements don’t necessarily mean that you don’t put in as much effort as usual. And painting a wall can take a lot of preparation if you mean to do it 100% correctly. However, if a quick upgrade is what you seek, and if that new colour is darker than the existing one, then the painting process can be quite easy.
Although a bookshelf is a neat addition to any home, there are times when most of us realise that we don’t really need all those novels on display in the living room, office, or wherever that bookshelf is placed.
When this happens, don’t give that valuable bookshelf away – rather repurpose it for something else. Paint it a completely different colour, move it into another room, switch out some of the books for some vintage keepsakes, use it for a funky shoe space or an indoor log cabinet, add some doors to change its look completely, etc.
What other ideas can you think of?
This one won’t cost you a cent. In fact, if you choose to sell those unwanted clothes and shoes, you could actually end up making a few rands.
Few things make one feel as refreshed and focused as a clean-out, especially if it’s your cluttered bedroom. So, have a go at it!
First impressions are everything; thus, focus your attention (and your tiny budget) on your front entrance.
Some ideas include: painting the front door, adding some potted plants, switching up that old door mat, changing your house’s numbering with another style, etc.
We go back to the kitchen for our last one: a new backsplash, which is available in a range of styles, colours, and options well below R500.
From coloured glass to stick-on tiles to good old-fashioned wall decals, a new backsplash can instantly style up your kitchen. Just imagine how funky it can look with those new shelves you’re going to put up…