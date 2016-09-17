7 ideas to increase the value of your home

With the rise in prices of apartments and homes everywhere in South Africa, it is important to invest in increasing the price of your apartment, especially if you want to sell it quickly! If the area is attractive, your home should stand out.
If you don't want to sell your home, it's still important to maintain it. A home is one of the biggest investments that you can make in life so you want to continuously upgrade and look after it so that the value continues to increase. You may even need to renovate or decorate it every so often to keep with up current trends.
If you want to increase the value of your home without using up too much time or effort, then this is the ideabook for you!
We have collected 7 tips from top professionals from around the world, to assist you in upping the value instantly!
Make sure that the doors of the house open and close easily and smoothly and that you don't have to pull very hard or push very hard to open and close them. This makes a lot of noise and can be very off putting!
Paying attention to the facade of the house is very important as it is the first impression that a visitor or buyer will get of what your home looks and feels like. If you don't have a good looking facade, you could decrease the value of your home significantly.
Examine your front entrance carefully. Does is need a fresh look and feel? Do you need to add some soft lighting or pot plants to make it more appealing? Investing in this space will make a big difference.
Have a look at these: 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.
The kitchen is one of the most important places when it comes to the value of your home. Potential buyers or investors like to know that the kitchen is modern and up to date with currently trends so that they won't have to spend too much money fixing it up themselves.
Invest in new tiles or even consider renovating your kitchen. A savvy kitchen will instantly increase the value of your home.
Have a look at these: 25 dream kitchens to inspire your home design.
The bathroom should feel serene and peaceful, with an easy flow. If your bathroom is feeling small, dark, dingy or constricted, we advise a make-over immediately!
Renew the tiles in your bathroom, decorate it with beautiful and homely accessories such as candles and air fresheners and make sure your tub and shower are modern and chic.
It is very important that the buyer doesn't feel like they will need to pull up all of the floors in the house and re-install new ones. This is a huge effort as well as a costly exercise, which may deter the buyer from purchasing your home.
Keep your floors polished and looked after. You can also put rugs over them to keep them protected against shoes and scuff marks as well as to add a homely and cozy look and feel to the space.
This is a must for any home renovation or maintenance job. Always make sure that your home is freshly painted or that the walls look clean.
Your walls should also be painted a colour that suits the current interior design trends. You can also be a bit different and unique, adding stone cladding or wall paper to the interior space. You can change the whole look and feel of your home depending on what you go for.
Terrace or balcony spaces are very important, especially in South Africa where people like to have spaces where they can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
Thus you need to utilize your terrace or balcony space, making it look beautiful and functional. Remove any clutter from this space and furnish it with gorgeous outdoor furniture and some plants, like the designers have done here.
The advantage is that you'll end up using this space too!