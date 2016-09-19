The ugly flat that became beautiful with a bit of love

Here on homify we just love it when a dull and tired old space gets reborn. Whether it’s a house or a flat, a shopping mall or a wine cellar, any old area that gets a sleek makeover has us jumping for joy.

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece comes to us from South Korean professionals Design Breathe, who took control of a claustrophobic and cramped little apartment and – yes, you guessed it – treated it to a marvellous makeover.

Let’s see what they did, and what we can copy for our own homes!