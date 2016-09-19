The ugly flat that became beautiful with a bit of love

Here on homify we just love it when a dull and tired old space gets reborn. Whether it’s a house or a flat, a shopping mall or a wine cellar, any old area that gets a sleek makeover has us jumping for joy.
Today’s ‘before and after’ piece comes to us from South Korean professionals Design Breathe, who took control of a claustrophobic and cramped little apartment and – yes, you guessed it – treated it to a marvellous makeover.
Let’s see what they did, and what we can copy for our own homes!
We are not sure where to start: the ugly yellow tiles or the outdated features which drag this bathroom right back into the 70s. To make matters worse, it would seem that this space didn’t get the memo on how to avoid the cluttered look.
Yes, and yes again! Even though the bathroom is a bit on the small side, the professionals made makeover magic with their creativity.
Smart storage solutions ensure that no more bottles and junk occupy valuable space, while the colour scheme also got reworked from bad to beautiful.
Don’t you agree that the new ‘beige and white’ look is far more modern and striking?
Thank goodness the designers included the bedroom in their makeover, as the old space was a mismatched mess. Colours didn’t go together, personal items were strewn all over the place (clutter), and the overall vibe was the complete opposite of what a bedroom should be, which is peaceful and relaxing.
Now this is much better. The designers have completely reorganised the space, firstly ensuring that the new colour scheme is complementary and calm. Secondly, a room separator was added, against which the new bed now stands. Thirdly, modern furniture was brought in, coating the bedroom in a sleek and contemporary beauty which is much more befitting of a space where one wishes to relax.
Just look at that natural lighting seeping in through the new window blinds, adding a delightful play between light and shadow.
The old kitchen did not look much better: its colour scheme was completely unorganised; the old-fashioned cabinetry looked like they had seen better days; and the cutlery, crockery, and condiments were scattered all over.
And seeing as the kitchen is the place where we work with food, it needs to be a quite hygienic setting – a look that this old space surely did not achieve.
One of the major changes in the kitchen’s renovation was opening it up and having it flow together with the dining room and living area. Sleek new appliances were brought in, and some contemporary style now adorns the new space thanks to the replacement of the wall tiles.
Notice that the cluttered look has also evaporated, thanks to the investment in adequate storage solutions.
This renovation is so sleek we thought we’d sneak a peek at the new living room. Check out how those white walls and pale-toned floors flow together, becoming even more light thanks to the incoming sunshine.
The contemporary furniture ensures a modern look, while the handful of décor elements flaunts a slightly minimalist-type style.
Most definitely one of our favourite makeover pieces here on homify!