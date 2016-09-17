From an empty building to a home your mother will adore

We know how limiting a small apartment can be in terms of space and size, which is why a little bit more innovation and creativity is often needed when it comes to its design and decor.

Today, we are going to visit Geneva, Switzerland where architect professionals Fastarch will show us just how creative and innovative design and decor can be. They've taken what was essentially a construction site and transformed it into a modern, stylish and sleek apartment that looks spacious and warm all at the same time.

Perhaps we will learn some trips and tips for our own small homes today too…