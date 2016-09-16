A simple, modern family home with plans to copy!

Archon + Projekty Domow are expert professionals when it comes to imagining beautiful homes and putting them to life.

This is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of this beautiful home. From the planning stages, this home was bound to be a hit and that's exactly what it is.

As we explore the outside and then the inside, we will see how the designers have used the space available to them beautifully. They've maximised every square centimetre, creating a multi-functional space that is as functional as it is stylish.

Let's not waste another second! Are you ready to take a look?