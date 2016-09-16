A simple, modern family home with plans to copy!

Archon + Projekty Domow are expert professionals when it comes to imagining beautiful homes and putting them to life.
This is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of this beautiful home. From the planning stages, this home was bound to be a hit and that's exactly what it is.
As we explore the outside and then the inside, we will see how the designers have used the space available to them beautifully. They've maximised every square centimetre, creating a multi-functional space that is as functional as it is stylish.
Let's not waste another second! Are you ready to take a look?
In this image, we can see how the designers have gone for a very warm and homely look and feel by combining different natural materials together in a contemporary design.
They've used wooden finishes with stone cladding and rich red roof tiling, which creates a very impressive look and feel.
In this image, we can also see how the home spreads over two floors, made up of different shapes and dimensions. Glass windows and doors intersperse the facade, creating a wonderful communication between the interior and exterior spaces.
The paved driveway and pathway lead up to a stylish wooden garage and trendy front door. Garages are always a great addition to a modern home, keeping cars, bicycles and other items stored neatly away.
If we go around to the back of the house, we come across a gorgeous back garden complete with a swimming pool and terrace area.
This is a family's dream yard, with its well organised garden, swimming pool that is big enough to do laps in and outdoor area for relaxing or dining in the fresh air.
In this area of the house, we can also see how the designers have added uniquely shaped windows to the facade, which allow that interaction between the interior and exterior spaces. This creates a beautifully fluid space that is homely and functional.
If we go inside the home, we can see that the designers have gone for an open plan design. The living room and dining room flow into one another, connected by light wooden floors and white walls.
The designers have added touches of grey throughout the interior of the home, introducing elegant and sophisticated tones.
In this image, we really get a sense of what a big role natural light plays in the home, thanks to the gorgeously uniquely shaped windows that we noticed from the outside. It reflects off the white walls and light wooden floors, creating a very warm, spacious and homely environment.
The interior of the home is a wonderful example of how comfort and style work together with the right expert eye.
The modern interior features very trendy and fashionable furniture including an L-shaped sofa, a light wooden dining room table and funky light grey dining room chairs. These are gorgeous pieces but they are also very cosy and comfortable, creating a family home that is incredibly homely and appealing.
In this image, we can also see what a big role artificial light plays in the living space, along with natural light. In the living room, there is a very elaborate and detailed chandelier that hangs from the ceiling. This adds a bit of texture to the very simple interior design as well as a soft glow in the evening.
In the dining room, three lamps drop down from the ceiling, allowing the family to see what they are eating without the light overwhelming the living space.
In this image, we can see how the designers have added a gorgeous little breakfast bar to the kitchen design, which allows the family a spot for sipping coffee or relaxing over a bowl of cereal.
Breakfast bars or kitchen islands are always wonderful features, providing an extra surface area where the family can prepare food. They can also subtly separate the kitchen from the open plan living space, keeping the cooking area slightly isolated.
In this image, we can also see how a few details here and there add some decor and design to the space including a piece of artwork and a kitchen clock. The designers haven't overwhelmed the home with accessories, but have kept it simple and sophisticated.
In this image, we can see how the designers planned this gorgeous home before it existed. They detailed a floor plan, showing where each room would go as well as how the space would be divided up.
Planning is incredibly important for a project like this, ensuring that you get the most out of the space available to you. It also ensures that the architect and the home owner are on the same page and know exactly what to expect from the final results.
If you study this floor plan, are you able to distinguish between the rooms? We can see how an open plan living space was always on the cards, as well as a functional garage space. We can also see how the home was designed to spill out onto the terrace area.
