6 fabulous ways to paint the walls in your kitchen

Now is the time to think about a new look and feel for your kitchen! It's time to consider renewing the wall coatings because we have a suspicion your current ones are looking a bit tired and outdated.
The walls and floors of your home need an expert eye so we advise you to explore the different materials as well as their advantages and disadvantages. This will allow you to better decide which coating will be more suitable for your kitchen.
This is why today at homify, we present you with an ideabook where you can learn all about the relevant materials as well as get some clear advice from the top design professionals!
Let's not waste another minute… here we go!
The first coating that we will look at is designed by G7 Grupo Creativo, and makes up the floors of a very modern kitchen.
Cement has often been incorporated into the design of kitchen because it is easy to install, it is low cost and its durable.
It is also ideal for large spaces and it works very well with other designs, materials and colours.
It is true that wood has always found a home in the kitchen space and there's no reason not to remain faithful to this material.
However, the challenge is to incorporate wood as a coating for the walls of the kitchen like these fantastic designers have done.
You need to treat it properly and make sure that you maintain and care for it regularly. Beauty and warmth will unfold throughout the space with this warm and homely material.
This third form of coating is not as popular as the other two, but it is slowly but surely finding its way into people's homes.
In this image, we can see how effective vinyl can be for the flooring of the home. This is great because it is economical so it will be very easy on the pocket. It will also last you for a very long time because it is characterised by its strength and durability.
Another advantage is that it is unique, stimulating other textures and materials.
For the more daring, there are always ways to challenge the more traditional materials in the kitchen. For starters, colours can completely transform this room ensuring that the kitchen truly is the heart and soul of the home.
These architect professionals have paired very bright, colourful and patterned tiles with simple and plain counter tops and cabinets and shelves. The tiles inject freshness and vitality into the composition.
Of course wallpaper is not a new concept, such as wall cladding, but it has a very long history. It's not often that we find it in kitchens however, due to the high temperatures and humidity of this space.
Thanks to modern technology however, wallpaper can be adapted to the kitchen space. You can introduce new designs, patterns and colours into the kitchen with wallpaper!
Those who have always dreamed of a kitchen with a rustic air can introduce stone into the space to achieve this warm and earthy effect. Stone cladding is a must to achieve a kitchen that looks like this!
This material is also waterproof and durable.
Here we really get a sense of how stone brings natural and rich textures to the look and feel of a kitchen.
