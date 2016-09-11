With our houses becoming more starved for space than ever, making optimal use of every square inch of the area is highly essential. Architects and interior designers are coming up with newer ideas of making our home more habitable and less cramped almost every day. Making the best the use of these ideas is essential for our own well being. It is ultra important to keep the house free of any clutter and let the light and energy flow effortlessly in every corner of it. A break in this pattern can cause severe health concerns. The negative psychological effects of a cluttered space are not inconsequential either.

Today we learn how best to make use of the under stair area. Gone are the days of the grand staircases that basked in their own aura and used to give the parlour a luxurious feeling. The staircase itself became narrower. Change of tastes also contributed in making the staircases less ornate that they used to be. This however opened up newer possibilities of decorating the under stair area and side walls. Read on to find out more for yourself.