The prefab home that's beautiful but affordable

Here on homify, we have a special love for prefabricated homes. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the concept, prefabricated homes (often referred to as prefab homes or simply prefabs) are specialist dwelling types of prefabricated buildings, which are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled to wherever required. They are a very cost-effective option for housing.
With the ever-increasing emphasis on environmental-friendly design, the prefab market has been enjoying great popularity. And as we will see today here on homify 360°, the prefabricated home can be just as drop-dead-gorgeous as any other house.
Let’s take a look at some high-class renderings that focus on a stylish little creation that flaunts a charming and suburban-beauty type look that can be perfect for the young family living out a carefree life in the suburbs.
The architects opted for a very traditional look, both in terms of materials and colours – wise choice indeed, as that means the house will remain trendy for years to come.
Presenting a beautiful combination of both light and darker neutrals, the house welcomes us with a friendly façade that is just a tad secretive – notice that there are minimum amount of windows in the front side.
But regardless, the rest of the scene (including the picturesque garden) is so charming, we just can’t help but fall in love with this house already.
The rear side is the area which is much more open and inviting, presenting large glass doors, as well as a beautiful little terrace.
A striking combination of timber panels and exposed brick flaunt an exceptional contrast of patterns and textures, raising our interest levels about this house even more.
We now take a look at the interior section, and what a splendid little vision! Pale tones of earthy beiges and light creams control the colour palette with stylish precision, allowing the additional blues and yellows to become that much more striking.
The open-plan living room and dining room are both bathed in delicious sunshine streaming in through the glass doors, which also allow that lush landscape view to become part of the interior décor.
Shifting our perspective to the other side of the room – where the dining table is located – we discover that even more natural lighting enters the house via other windows and doors. A very clever trick which makes those pale tones even more bright and alluring.
Notice how the additional décor pieces (the wall art, the potted plant) all flaunt fresh and natural colours which stand out strikingly from the neutral-toned backdrop of the walls and floor.
The other side of the open-plan room introduces us to not only more colours, but also more patterns via wall art. We can also catch a tiny glimpse of the lavishly decorated kitchen wall, sporting a marvellous motif and a beautiful selection of nautical greys and blues.
Crisp white seizes control of the colour palette in the kitchen, making the space look like a manufactured showpiece instead of a working zone. But never mind that, as this culinary space dishes up both beauty and functionality via the cabinetry for storage, the countertops for working/prepping, and the necessary appliances for first-rate cooking.
We close off our viewing with a quick glance at the architect’s floor plan of the ground floor, explaining to us how the entire house’s layout comes together. In addition to the aforementioned rooms, it would seem this level also houses a guest bathroom, as well as a small study.
A clever little dwelling that provides all the necessary features, yet does so with a strong commitment to style.
Considering living the prefab life? Better see these: Tips Before Buying a Prefab Home.