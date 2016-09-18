The prefab home that's beautiful but affordable

Here on homify, we have a special love for prefabricated homes. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the concept, prefabricated homes (often referred to as prefab homes or simply prefabs) are specialist dwelling types of prefabricated buildings, which are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled to wherever required. They are a very cost-effective option for housing.

With the ever-increasing emphasis on environmental-friendly design, the prefab market has been enjoying great popularity. And as we will see today here on homify 360°, the prefabricated home can be just as drop-dead-gorgeous as any other house.

Let’s take a look at some high-class renderings that focus on a stylish little creation that flaunts a charming and suburban-beauty type look that can be perfect for the young family living out a carefree life in the suburbs.