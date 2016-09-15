Explore this stunning South African home with us

There's nothing that we like more than exploring a South African home because it shows us just how stylish the local industry is as well as how we can achieve the same decor and design in our very own homes!

There's also a slim chance that we've even driven past one of the local houses that we look at.

This is why today's homify ideabook is so exciting. We will be looking at a gorgeous, contemporary home in the suburb of Fresnaye in Cape Town, which nestles underneath Lion's Head. As we explore the outside in, we will see how it incorporates the natural materials into the very modern design, allowing it to merge with the raw surrounds while standing out for its cutting-edge architecture.