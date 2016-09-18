Your browser is out-of-date.

13 photos of a small but modern kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Ah, the kitchen – the heart of the home, as some of us call it. Playing venue to all sorts of activities (from cooking and cleaning to dining and socialising), the kitchen can flaunt a myriad of looks depending on one’s personal style.

However, seeing as this is homify where we are all about beautiful spaces and practical ideas, we thought we’d provide some visual inspiration for the modern kitchen of today: a checklist to see which elements your kitchen already has, and which ones it can certainly do with. 

Thus, sit back, and take in the beauty and functionality of this contemporary culinary space that is sure to inspire and delight many.

1. Clever lighting for ambience, such as under the cabinetry.

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
2. Trusty appliances for your culinary needs, like a refrigerator.

3. Drawers to help you reach the necessary utensils quickly and easily.

4. A stylish extractor fan to keep that kitchen air clean and fresh.

Need a kitchen designer? How about an architect or lighting expert? Our list of professionals can help you out…

5. Have the space? By all means, move your washing machine into the kitchen to make laundry-day so much easier.

6. A sink that’s ready and willing to help with any cleaning-up task.

7. Appliances that provide the necessary heat, such as an oven and microwave.

8. A flooring surface that’s easy to clean.

Need some assistance with your household cleaning? Then have a look at: 17 smart, easy and affordable tricks to help clean your house.

9. Handles/knobs that not only work, but complement your kitchen’s look.

10. Additional cabinetry to help out with storage – one can never have too much storage space in a working zone like the kitchen.

Be sure to check out our selection of kitchen storage possibilities.

Did we miss out any essentials? Tell us what other elements belong in the modern kitchen of today.

