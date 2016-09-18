13 photos of a small but modern kitchen

Ah, the kitchen – the heart of the home, as some of us call it. Playing venue to all sorts of activities (from cooking and cleaning to dining and socialising), the kitchen can flaunt a myriad of looks depending on one’s personal style.

However, seeing as this is homify where we are all about beautiful spaces and practical ideas, we thought we’d provide some visual inspiration for the modern kitchen of today: a checklist to see which elements your kitchen already has, and which ones it can certainly do with.

Thus, sit back, and take in the beauty and functionality of this contemporary culinary space that is sure to inspire and delight many.