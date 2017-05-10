Your browser is out-of-date.

Home improvement: 14 clever ideas to make your garden special (no woodworking!)

COCON VINTAGE, Agence Laurent Cayron Agence Laurent Cayron Modern Garden
Your garden is more than just a place to grow your favourite fruit and vegetables. Think of your garden as an extension of your home interior. The garden is great to enjoy the simple things in life, from the sunshine and colour of the outdoors, to just relaxing and being comfortable in your personal space. In this edition of homify, we look at 14 inspirational garden ideas that will your home look like a work of art.

1. Pebble perfect

Aménagement complet pour un jardin de centre ville, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern Garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

This beautiful garden idea is simple and easy to implement, without any hard labour. Designate area in your garden where this practical décor will look amazing. Head to your gardening store and purchase these small pebbles, which will instantly upgrade your exterior. By incorporating pebbles into your garden, you will have less weeds to pull out, but remember to remove the stones now and then so your soil can breathe.

2. Magical Mediterranean

Entretien de jardin privée, Pedro Paysage SAP Pedro Paysage SAP Mediterranean style garden
Pedro Paysage SAP

A Mediterranean style garden can be just the escape you need to make your modern exterior look a lot more cosy and comforting than the minimalist design you’ve been considering, and it’s rather simple to implement as well. Just go for some large wicker chairs, an adorable table and of course a dramatic umbrella for shade from the sun and salvation from the rain.

3. Rejuvenate with Zen style

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

So if a Mediterranean space is not your style, then perhaps the perfect way for you to unwind will be through some Zen décor. Opt for some perfectly oriental elements and include a deity or two to make your garden special, holistic and of course attractive!

4. Small yet elegant

COCON VINTAGE, Agence Laurent Cayron Agence Laurent Cayron Modern Garden
Agence Laurent Cayron

If your garden is small in stature, it doesn’t mean that your chance for stunning décor is over, it just means making do with the space available to create a gorgeous and eye-catching garden. Choose a small table with simple chairs to instantly refresh your outdoor space, and of course some greenery for that authentic outdoor experience.

5. The flower story

Apartamento da Rua Ponta Grossa, Studio Gorski Arquitetura Studio Gorski Arquitetura Modern Garden
Studio Gorski Arquitetura

Blooms and flowers are an absolute must in any garden regardless of size. And colourful flowers are a fantastic way to get your garden looking and feeling sensational! How about including some blood-red roses and delicate petunias, or bright tulips and fresh white daisies? Create some neat flowerbeds and your outdoor area will never look the same again.

6. Garden terrace

Voyage autour du monde , Valerie Barth Interior Designer Valerie Barth Interior Designer Mediterranean style garden
Valerie Barth Interior Designer

So you may live in an apartment where a ground floor garden isn’t possible, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make the most of your terrace. Add some pot plants to bring nature into your living space and your garden terrace will become the favourite place in your home.

7. Comfortable space

Salons de Jardin, JARDINCHIC.COM JARDINCHIC.COM Garden Furniture
JARDINCHIC.COM

Think of your garden as a space to enjoy the beauty of nature. Your lawn takes the place of a fluffy carpet, perfect for barefoot strolls and the seating area is comfortable and easy to enjoy. A good quality garden chair can be the difference to using your garden more regularly.

8. Vertical attraction

Residência Sorocaba, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern Garden
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

If you don’t have much floor space to be creative with your garden, than its time to opt for a vertical approach. Make the space your own with colourful flowers, perfectly planned flower pots and your garden atmosphere will be sensational!

9. The pathway

place de la liberté à Givors (69), ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes
ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes

Make your garden an original space with a simple pathway incorporated into the design. Add some colourful flowers between the gaps and make your garden magical.

10. Statuesque

Garden design, DB design DB design Modern Garden
DB design

If sculptures, statues and other art forms are what you just adore, than consider including some designer pieces in your garden for perfection.

11. Go green

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern Garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Use your landscape to your benefit and create a private space. The hedge is utilised here much-likeo a wall inside the house and has been decorated with wall paintings to make it sophisticated, yet aesthetically attractive.

12. Head to the roof

A space to relax in Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Classic style garden
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

A space to relax in

A roof garden is a fantastic way to make practical use of any unused and under-utilised space. Comfortable, stylish and simple furniture adds to the décor, while also making this seating area functional, regardless of the gathering.

13. Traditional approach

Romantic rose garden Roger Webster Garden Design Classic style garden
Roger Webster Garden Design

Romantic rose garden

This garden is everything that traditional homemakers enjoy. From the classic colours and perfectly placed lavender and rose buds, to the sensational aroma of the blooms that are in season. How about adding a pergola to the outdoor space? Contact a professional carpenter to get the job done.

14. For the kids

Arden Climbing Frame Swing Set homify Classic style garden
homify

Arden Climbing Frame Swing Set

So you have a large garden, but don’t know where to begin with décor, consider installing this play place for your kids, and keep them busy while you enjoy the luxury of your garden too. No need to venture to the park anymore. Need more garden ideas? These 14 fantastic DIY ideas for your garden are bound to be attractive.


Woodworking: 13 simple ideas for the backyard or garden
Which garden idea was your favourite?

