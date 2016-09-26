Your browser is out-of-date.

8 stunning small kitchens you'll adore

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
동탄아파트인테리어 능동 푸른마을두산위브 33평 인테리어, 디자인스튜디오 레브 디자인스튜디오 레브 Modern kitchen
The kitchen is an essential component of everyday living, which is why it is imperative for a kitchen to look sleek, stylish and elegant. Modern homes often combine the kitchen, living room and dining room for an open plan space, often leaving the kitchen much smaller and looking less attractive than larger and more sophisticated looking kitchens. But, just because your kitchen is small in size, doesn’t mean it cannot look amazing! In this Ideabook, we visit 8 perfectly decorated tiny kitchens that definitely pack a punch. Just be inspired!

1. Neat and tidy dining area

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

This compact kitchen is simple and dynamic. The colour scheme creates an illusion that the kitchen is larger, while the layout is perfect to prepare quick meals as well. The addition of an informal dining area is great because it makes mealtime efficient too.

2. The kitchen island

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Kitchen
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

Although this kitchen may be somewhat tiny, it is actually pretty big on style and comes with a complete multi-functional island, which works as a cooking area. The sleek timber décor is warm and inviting, creating a contemporary finish too.

3. The easy to store

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

This kitchen is the complete compact package! The cooking space, cupboards and appliances are all housed in one unit that can be easily hidden away by simply closing some doors. It’s a fantastic choice for a studio apartment, and by contacting a professional interior designer, your kitchen can look gorgeous too.

4. The refined choice

Un restyling dal sapore inglese, ghostarchitects ghostarchitects Houses
ghostarchitects

ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects

The kitchen in this example is tasteful and effortlessly chic. The use of excellent lighting enhances the shelf design, while the contrasting colours and quality materials utilised in the design is simply alluring.

5. The space saver

동탄아파트인테리어 능동 푸른마을두산위브 33평 인테리어, 디자인스튜디오 레브 디자인스튜디오 레브 Modern kitchen
디자인스튜디오 레브

디자인스튜디오 레브
디자인스튜디오 레브
디자인스튜디오 레브

This bird’s eye view of the gorgeous kitchen shows just how much of a difference a kitchen island can make in your compact cooking space. This is great for extra storage or even as a place for a stylish built-in stove, leaving the kitchen looking clean and uncluttered.

6. Retro styling

32평 초원대림아파트 리모델링 , 디자인브리드 디자인브리드 Modern kitchen
디자인브리드

디자인브리드
디자인브리드
디자인브리드

A kitchen design such as this is fabulous! The subway style tiles creates a retro vibe that enhances the theme of the space, and although this kitchen is rather compact, the full size appliances shows that this kitchen means business.

7. The comfortable design

保土ヶ谷区I邸, ジェイ石田アソシエイツ ジェイ石田アソシエイツ Kitchen
ジェイ石田アソシエイツ

ジェイ石田アソシエイツ
ジェイ石田アソシエイツ
ジェイ石田アソシエイツ

The neutral colour tone of this kitchen, along with the cosy setting and rustic accessories makes this kitchen a relaxing and elegant space to enjoy a good meal, great company or even some much needed solace.

8. The colourful

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Just because your kitchen is small, doesn’t mean it needs to be void of any personality, colour and charisma. This blue and white kitchen is a fantastic combination for a minimalist kitchen with style and attitude. The kitchen is practical and functional, the kitchen island can also be adapted to be a small dining area, which is perfect for an informal gathering of family and friends. If you're looking for rustic kitchen ideas, then here are: 6 awesome and easy to copy rustic kitchens

A Cape Town home gets a full transformation
Which small kitchen design did you love the most?

