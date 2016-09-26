8 stunning small kitchens you'll adore

The kitchen is an essential component of everyday living, which is why it is imperative for a kitchen to look sleek, stylish and elegant. Modern homes often combine the kitchen, living room and dining room for an open plan space, often leaving the kitchen much smaller and looking less attractive than larger and more sophisticated looking kitchens. But, just because your kitchen is small in size, doesn’t mean it cannot look amazing! In this Ideabook, we visit 8 perfectly decorated tiny kitchens that definitely pack a punch. Just be inspired!
This compact kitchen is simple and dynamic. The colour scheme creates an illusion that the kitchen is larger, while the layout is perfect to prepare quick meals as well. The addition of an informal dining area is great because it makes mealtime efficient too.
Although this kitchen may be somewhat tiny, it is actually pretty big on style and comes with a complete multi-functional island, which works as a cooking area. The sleek timber décor is warm and inviting, creating a contemporary finish too.
This kitchen is the complete compact package! The cooking space, cupboards and appliances are all housed in one unit that can be easily hidden away by simply closing some doors. It’s a fantastic choice for a studio apartment, and by contacting a professional interior designer, your kitchen can look gorgeous too.
The kitchen in this example is tasteful and effortlessly chic. The use of excellent lighting enhances the shelf design, while the contrasting colours and quality materials utilised in the design is simply alluring.
This bird’s eye view of the gorgeous kitchen shows just how much of a difference a kitchen island can make in your compact cooking space. This is great for extra storage or even as a place for a stylish built-in stove, leaving the kitchen looking clean and uncluttered.
A kitchen design such as this is fabulous! The subway style tiles creates a retro vibe that enhances the theme of the space, and although this kitchen is rather compact, the full size appliances shows that this kitchen means business.
The neutral colour tone of this kitchen, along with the cosy setting and rustic accessories makes this kitchen a relaxing and elegant space to enjoy a good meal, great company or even some much needed solace.
Just because your kitchen is small, doesn’t mean it needs to be void of any personality, colour and charisma. This blue and white kitchen is a fantastic combination for a minimalist kitchen with style and attitude. The kitchen is practical and functional, the kitchen island can also be adapted to be a small dining area, which is perfect for an informal gathering of family and friends. If you're looking for rustic kitchen ideas, then here are: 6 awesome and easy to copy rustic kitchens