Exploring inside three South African homes for inspiration

Today on homify, we explore and admire three attractive and fantastic South African homes. The style and decor options for South African homes may be modern and minimalist, industrial and eclectic or even an homage to cosy country charm. The interior style depends on the taste and choice of the owner, the architects and even where the home is located. In this feature we consider the colour palette, details and materials of kitchens, living rooms and even bedrooms. So prepare to be amazed by the contrast that makes these homes a sensational sight!