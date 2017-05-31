Your browser is out-of-date.

Landscaping: 14 easy-to-copy DIY ideas for the garden

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Garden Furniture
So, you've got a garden but you want to make some improvements to it? It can be overwhelming and you might not know where to start, but the good news it that with a but of DIY enthusiasm, it can be quite easy!

Everyone likes the idea of having something bespoke, stylish and elegant, and this DIY garden edition of homify promises to help you create your own original garden features. These eye-catching accessories and furniture will make your garden aesthetically appealing, attractive and the talk of your next social event. Let’s be inspired to make anything from patio furniture to sun shades. Your garden will be spectacular again.

1. Go for a brick braai area as your first foray into the DIY world of projects

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

2. Solar-powered lights are a great way to save energy and work on your eco-friendly home atmosphere

Cracked Log Lamps, Duncan Meerding Duncan Meerding Garden Lighting
Duncan Meerding

Cracked Log Lamps

Duncan Meerding
Duncan Meerding
Duncan Meerding

3. Creative pallet furniture is a fun and affordable weekend project that won’t take that long either

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk Garden Furniture
Pallet furniture uk

Garden corner unit

Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk

4. Plan the layout of your decked terrace to simplify the project

Garden furniture Lothian Design Garden Furniture
Lothian Design

Garden furniture

Lothian Design
Lothian Design
Lothian Design

5. No garden is complete without some water features, look for an idea that is easy to install

Tetsu bachi granite bowl water feature Lush Garden Design Garden Accessories & decoration
Lush Garden Design

Tetsu bachi granite bowl water feature

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

6. Make your own shaded area with some stretched canvas, and never get sunburnt again

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
El Jardín de Ana

El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

7. It’s time to upcycle those old tables and create your own outdoor bar! Cut a hole in the middle and add a container for good measure

St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler Garden Trading Garden Furniture
Garden Trading

St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler

Garden Trading
Garden Trading
Garden Trading

8. It may be time to be creative with some wooden planters, repurpose apple boxes are a great starting point

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Garden Furniture
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

9. Train climber to grow over an arbour in the garden for a perfect effect, and no carpentry is required!

gazebo, CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN

CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN
CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN
CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN

10. Use old wooden ladders as shelving for pot plant holders and create a green loving effect in every corner of your garden

Plant Stand- Grey homify Garden Furniture
homify

Plant Stand- Grey

homify
homify
homify

11. It may be time to build a greenhouse in your garden and never be without your favourite blooms and veggies. Don’t be scared to get in touch with your creative side, they usually come in a kit that just needs to be assembled

Swallow Kingfisher 6x6 Wooden Greenhouse homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

Swallow Kingfisher 6x6 Wooden Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

You can contact a professional carpenter or landscaper if you aren't sure where to begin

12. A fire pit is a great way to cook your meals in rustic fashion. These can be built from any fire-proof material and will look sensational too

rondo firepit wood-fired oven Garden Fire pits & barbecues
wood-fired oven

rondo firepit

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

13. A gazebo may require an extra set of hands to set up, but ensure that the ground is level before you begin

Ecocube, ecospace españa ecospace españa Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

14. How about this simple, quiet garden seating made with some muslin cloth

MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Anna Paghera s.r.l.—Green Design

Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l.—Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design

Here are 5 amazing and affordable garden ideas too.

Which DIY project will you implement in your garden?

