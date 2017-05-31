Landscaping: 14 easy-to-copy DIY ideas for the garden

So, you've got a garden but you want to make some improvements to it? It can be overwhelming and you might not know where to start, but the good news it that with a but of DIY enthusiasm, it can be quite easy!

Everyone likes the idea of having something bespoke, stylish and elegant, and this DIY garden edition of homify promises to help you create your own original garden features. These eye-catching accessories and furniture will make your garden aesthetically appealing, attractive and the talk of your next social event. Let’s be inspired to make anything from patio furniture to sun shades. Your garden will be spectacular again.