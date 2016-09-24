Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 adorable small homes for your inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Country house
Loading admin actions …

The historic idea of a cute home was one covered in sweets and delicious goodies, ala Hansel and Gretel. But, in this edition of homify, we show you that an adorable home can be stylish, modern, elegant and equally divine. However, the homes we visit today aren’t exactly delectable, instead these houses are durable and built from top quality materials. These 20 houses will give the fairytale cottage a run for its money! Let’s be inspired.

1. The sensational and stylish little cottage located at the iconic Lake Constance, now that’s a pretty and lovely living space

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

2. A home surrounded by the sounds and serenity of nature, it’s a fabulous way to showcase those environmentally friendly features

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern houses
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

3. This cool and contemporary London home is the epitome of style and with its red cedar and concrete exterior, is a fascinating house to enjoy

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

4. Who can ignore this urban tree house? It’s compact, colourful and exudes a comfortable charm

軒家／NOKIYA, 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 Modern houses
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所

株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所

5. This quaint rustic home with a gabled canopy, latticed windows and doors is simply perfect

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Elevated landscape is no excuse for a gorgeous home, this Japanese inspiration is proof

記憶を繋ぐコリドー, スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所

スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Opting for simplicity can be effective too, this cosy house is absolutely attractive

M邸, 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所

長谷雄聖建築設計事務所
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所

8. This one bedroom house with an intense blue façade is anything but child’s play

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style house
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

9. Minimalist décor makes this house a fascinating and comfortable chic family dwelling

姫路市飾磨区の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Eclectic style houses Wood Grey
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

10. This home has primary colours inherent in the design, from the red roof to the gorgeous green pastures

土佐漆喰の家, 大森建築設計室 大森建築設計室 Eclectic style houses
大森建築設計室

大森建築設計室
大森建築設計室
大森建築設計室

11. This cheerful and lively residence, may look like a dollhouse, but it promises to be a great living space for a small family

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Pool
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

12. The bold design, cosy effect and comfortable yet contrasting colours makes this minimalist home spectacular

姫路市飾磨区大浜の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

13. Natural wood is an excellent choice for a façade, and this sophisticated design is smart and tidy too

ルーフバルコニーから富士山＆江ノ島ビュー。進化し続ける葉山のスケルトンハウス, エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所

エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所

14. This marvellous, multifaceted house in Cologne will capture many hearts

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

15. How about a cute caravan abode of excellent design?

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

This home has been excellently designed by a team of architects.

16. This ravishing yellow façade with the tiled roof and terracotta flooring is the perfect rustic inspiration for a tropical setting

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

17. Considering a magnificent urban dwelling with interesting eco-conscious design for your home?

心地良いスキップハウス, ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES Modern houses
ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES

ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES
ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES
ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES

18. The unique exposed concrete cottage is just irresistibly attractive and charming

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

19. A vivacious farmhouse of dynamic colours in a tropical setting may just be the solution

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Patios Solid Wood White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

20. This modest structure allows for a sneak peek inside, while the trendy design is just astounding

佐用町の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses Wood White
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

How about these 10 prefab homes you'll die for?

6 South African prefabs with plans and prices
Which small home would you love to live in?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks