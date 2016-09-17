A cool suburban dream home with a kitchen you'll die for

The modern style has crawled into the hearts of many people worldwide – and with good reason, too. Always presenting a design of clean lines, neutral tones, and an asymmetrical balance in layout, the modern style is for those of us who require a particular look that is somewhere between lavishness and minimalism.

Such is the space we are about to discover here on homify 360°, which treats us to all of the above, and then some. But although its façade is the regular beauty you would expect from a contemporary creation, it is the house’s use of colours and furniture pieces on the inside that made our jaws drop.

Want to see for yourself?