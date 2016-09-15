The best braai for your star sign!

In South Africa, we all enjoy a good braai no matter what time of the year it is. Often, we find ourselves huddled up to the flames with thick jackets on in the middle of winter, just so we can enjoy a delicious flame-grilled chop.
A braai is about so much more than the food, however. It's a chance to come together and socialise with our friends and family over good smells and tasty snacks. This is why your home deserves to have the best braai on the block!
Depending on your personality and your interests, different braai's will suit your home. Today, we have put together 12 fabulous braais that suit different personalities based on your star sign. We hope that these will inspire and delight today, especially with summer approaching!
Simple and unassuming, an Aquarian likes a more subtle and quiet lifestyle, which is why a braai like this would perfectly suit their personality. As beings who make natural friendships and like to dwell on the philosophical, this would be the ideal outdoor space where they could relax with friends and family, while enjoying a simple yet effective outdoor cooking experience.
Another quiet and unassuming personality, the Pisces personality is very knowledgeable yet humble. They keep a low a profile and are generally quite quiet and cautious.
This is why a braai like this one would suit their garden. It is simple and rustic, while still equipped with all of the bells and whistles that make it safe and savvy.
There is even a fish represented on it!
The Aries individual is very creative and insightful with the ability to be spontaneous and fun. They are the fire sign, so they can be passionate and fiery.
Thus this personality needs a braai that is a bit different to the rest! In this design, by professionals Bureau GN, we can see how a gorgeous, rustic and creative braai has been built into the outdoor space, which seems to be made up of different woks. Funky and different!
The bull is all about strength and stamina, which is why a sleek and modern braai may be best suited to their personality.
Stubborn by nature, just like the metal used in this very stylish and minimalist braai area, a Taurus also loves to be generous with their time, possessions and love, making them the ideal braai master too!
The Gemini is very balanced and flexible, but can have a duality to their personality. Sometimes it's difficult to know how they will react to a situation.
Thus they need a full on and creative outdoor kitchen where both of the twins can enjoy freedom. If they feel like sitting at the bar they can, if they feel like being outside they can and if they feel like being inside they can.
They are also very affectionate and generous, which means they love to enjoy social time with friends and family.
Have a look at these: 7 clever and cool ideas for outdoor kitchens.
Cancerians are home bodies who love tradition, history and having some alone time. They are also very loyal and compassionate.
Thus their braai areas need to be a bit more charming and homely, like this innovative design. It should also be fully equipped with home comforts such as delicious snacks and good wine.
Leo's are very powerful personalities who naturally lead a pack. They can also be very loud and proud about their opinions, which are usually quite on point.
Savvy and sophisticated personalities as well as head-strong and willful, a Leo needs a sleek and chic braai that preferably incorporates panoramic views of the surrounds.
A minimalist design would also suit their style.
Virgo's love to tell stories and chat to their families and friends, which is why a braai area that takes on an
around the fire look and feel is perfect for this personality.
They are also naturally intuitive with great memories and thus thoroughly enjoy taking part in social activities.
Libra's are all about balance and equanimity and stability. They also like to be surrounded with harmony and beauty.
This is why their braai area needs to be stylish and beautiful, just like this gorgeous design. Don't you love the symmetry in it?
The Scorpio personality is very bold and confident, with unwavering focus and willpower if need be. Yet they can be slightly quiet and withdrawn.
This is why they need a bold and striking braai area like this one, which is subtle yet slick. It features neutral colours, clean lines and a modern look and feel—perfect for this personality!
This personality is a true philosopher and can be very intense and focused. However, they can end up pursuing too many things at once.
This is why they need a simple braai that will keep them focus and grounded. They can also be quite impatient so they need a braai that will do the job well and quickly!
This is a very intelligent personality, which likes to achieve stability and order. They are also very practical.
This is why a trendy and neatly packaged braai area would suit them—no muss, no fuss! They like things to be neatly organized, which is why a specific space for the wood would also suit them.
If you like this ideabook, you'll love these: Tips on how to build a braai in 8 easy steps.