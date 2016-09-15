The best braai for your star sign!

In South Africa, we all enjoy a good braai no matter what time of the year it is. Often, we find ourselves huddled up to the flames with thick jackets on in the middle of winter, just so we can enjoy a delicious flame-grilled chop.

A braai is about so much more than the food, however. It's a chance to come together and socialise with our friends and family over good smells and tasty snacks. This is why your home deserves to have the best braai on the block!

Depending on your personality and your interests, different braai's will suit your home. Today, we have put together 12 fabulous braais that suit different personalities based on your star sign. We hope that these will inspire and delight today, especially with summer approaching!