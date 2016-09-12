Simple, cheap changes completely turn this home around

Home staging is a significant, yet undervalued, field in the architecture and real estate sector. It involves the preparation of a home for sale in the marketplace, making it most appealing to the biggest number of potential buyers. This may seem like a trivial task, but you will be surprised by what can be achieved with a good eye and the right amount of styling.

Today we set out to give you a great example of what talented home stagers can accomplish, with a before and after ideabook of the process. Join us to take a look at three spaces in an apartment home which had not been structurally altered in any way, or even truly changed in terms of furniture, but which now look like entirely new areas.