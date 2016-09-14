A cute little house that this couple filled with love

Today we are going to visit Brest, a city in France, where we will stumble across one of the sweetest little homes that we have ever seen.

Designed by architect professionals, Ad Hoc Concept Architecture, this little red house is packed with charm and personality.

As we explore it from the outside in, we will see how much of a role colour can play in a gorgeous facade as well as how it's the little details that make a big difference.