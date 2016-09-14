A cute little house that this couple filled with love

Today we are going to visit Brest, a city in France, where we will stumble across one of the sweetest little homes that we have ever seen.
Designed by architect professionals, Ad Hoc Concept Architecture, this little red house is packed with charm and personality.
As we explore it from the outside in, we will see how much of a role colour can play in a gorgeous facade as well as how it's the little details that make a big difference.
Have you ever seen something so charming?
The red facade ensures that this home stands out in a crowd. The designers have used a deep red colour throughout the exterior, which is broken up by white finishes and a grey tiled roof. Red is a very warm and inviting look and feel, bringing an almost country look and feel to this space.
The home spills out onto a lovely little patio, which is furnished with a little wicker table and chairs. This allows the family a space to relax and enjoy the exterior space at all times of the day. Couldn't you picture having a full on country breakfast at this little table?
The garden is also pristine and neatly organised, enhancing the facade.
If we make our way into the living room, we can see how different patterns, textures and colours come together to create a fabulous result.
The designers have started off with a neutral base, including light wooden floors and white walls. They've added in a detailed maroon rug, which works in harmony with the touches of red here and there throughout the design. They've also introduced black and white stripes, which is very different and very appealing!
You'll see that details make a big difference in this design. A silver mirror, some candles, a little sculpture—these little personal touches enhance the environment, making it that much more cosy and inviting.
At homify, we love natural light as well as soft and elegant lighting interspersed throughout the home. The designers seem to agree with us.
They've ensured that there are large glass windows and doors throughout the facade, allowing the home to feel bright and light at all times. It also breathes new life into the interior spaces, while naturally insulating it.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
In this image, we can also see how a large, handcrafted ship brings a nautical theme to the interior design, enhancing the touches of red and the stripes used throughout.
True design professionals will always try to incorporate function with style, which is exactly what we see here in this part of the home.
The designers have installed a gorgeous and modern fireplace, which brings a rustic look and feel to the space while warming up the interiors in winter. It also really enhances the design of the home. Couldn't you imagine relaxing with a glass of wine and watching the flickering flames in this part of the house?
In the background, we can see how the designers have added vases of flowers to the interior of the home, which brings in a touch of natural decor and design—a great tip for any room of the house!
In this image, we get a clear sense of how the rooms flow into one another as well as how the open plan design creates a very spacious looking and expansive home.
This is where the natural light plays a huge role, reflecting off the white walls and light wooden floors to create a home that looks big and inviting.
The designers have gone for more classic furniture in the dining room, including rich wooden furniture. This re-introduces that country-style look and feel that we witnessed outside the home.
While natural light is important, we also need lighting to create ambiance and homeliness in the evening. This is why it's very important to invest in lamps, lanterns or even candles that can be interspersed throughout our home.
In this image, we can see how the designers have added a funky and trendy light to the wall in the living room, which is functional but also very stylish. This will provide the room with a soft glow when the sun goes down, while illuminating the details of the space.
Have a look at these: Dazzling lighting ideas for modern homes.
As we've seen throughout this home, it's the little details that bring in charm and ambiance.
In the kitchen, we can see how the designers have paired a sleek and minimalist space with a few homely accessories, which truly transforms this house into a home.
Block letters have been placed on the wall to create a word, which introduces colour and personality. You could also opt for wallpaper or paint a wall black, turning it into a chalkboard!
The counters are devoid of any items except for the most functional and necessary. This keeps the space clean and tidy!