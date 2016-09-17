The Camps Bay beach house you'll love

Today’s homify 360° piece couldn’t have chosen a better spot – Camps Bay, an affluent suburb of Cape Town which draws a multitude of locals and international tourists all bent on having some stylish fun in the sun.

Courtesy of Babett Frehrking Architect, this beachside stunner hits all the right notes with class. But we thought we’d focus on the hot-spot of the residence: the spacious terrace that allows anyone and everyone to have a good time while bathing in the sun or cooling off in the pool.

Let’s do this!