Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 tips for an easy transformation of your small bathroom

Leigh Leigh
homify Country style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Life in South African cities means greater population density, which means that our home spaces are that much smaller. This is a reality that we can't change.

However, interior decor always has some tricks up its sleeve, which makes things look more beautiful and spacious than their reality. Coatings, colours and accessories can alter perceptions, making the dimensions seem bigger to us while still creating a very cozy feeling.

In this ideabook, we are going to look at small bathrooms and see how we can create a pleasant environment out of these small spaces that we will never want to leave!

It gleams!

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The first step in ensuring that your bathroom is a resounding success comes in the form of a thorough cleaning. It is time to make all of those little details and elements shine, removing any dirt that has accumulated in this space. Take out the rubber gloves and the bleach and get to work, scrubbing every inch!

This will also create a much more hygienic looking space, making your bathroom that much more appealing to visit. 

You also need to find a suitable home for each product and item in this room, making it more organised and neat. You don't want a space that feels cluttered or crowded.

Don't you love how design professionals, Carbone Fernandez Arquitectos, have found a home for every item in this beautiful bathroom?

The curtain

DECORACIÓN de INTERIORES. Casa Vintage, La Florinda La Florinda BathroomDecoration
La Florinda

La Florinda
La Florinda
La Florinda

Although it may seem like an insignificant detail, changing the shower curtain could completely transform your bathroom space. 

While people often go for plastic curtains, they tend to make a space feel cold and uninviting. Fabrics made from cotton or linen are much more welcoming both visually and to touch. It will provide your bathroom with a romantic, modern and feminine touch.

New accessories

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimal style Bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

No matter how small your bathroom is, you need to furnish it with accessories that will help convey a feeling of comfort, warmth and serenity. 

A tiny space can radiate a very welcoming look and feel if the right accessories are chosen!

We recommend installing a brand new wicker basket in your bathroom as the natural materials will give a cosy impression to the space, while offering a bit of rustic charm. It will also give you a neat space to store those dirty clothes so they don't end up on the floor!

Make the most of the walls

Urban Chic per Karol, Vegni Design Vegni Design BathroomShelves
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

In a small space, you need to make the most of the vertical space available to you. Install shelves, which will give you the perfect storage space for linen, towels and bathroom products. This will ensure that these items don't end up cluttering the counter tops and basin area. 

As we've said before, organisation is vital for a small bathroom.

A mirror is a friend

Remodelación Vivienda Baño, info8385 info8385 BathroomSinks
info8385

info8385
info8385
info8385

A mirror is very appealing, helping to promote space as well as creating a cosy feeling. 

Try to decide on a mirror design that speaks to your personality, as well as visually expands the small room. 

Another possibility is to choose a mirror that features built-in lights, which will give functionality and style to this feature.

Let there be light

Baños, Opiusly Opiusly BathroomStorage
Opiusly

Opiusly
Opiusly
Opiusly

As you know, because it is something that we always recommend at homify, lighting can always come to your aid when it comes to creating a pleasant and spacious looking environment in your bathroom.

If your bathroom is only a few square metres big, opt for multiple soft lights rather than one central light that is bright and abrasive. This will soften the ambiance in the space and make it that much more visually appealing.

If you like this ideabook, you'll love these: 10 cheap ways to have a hotel style bathroom.

The wooden family home you'll wish was yours
Did you find this ideabook useful? Comment your thoughts below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks