6 tips for an easy transformation of your small bathroom

Life in South African cities means greater population density, which means that our home spaces are that much smaller. This is a reality that we can't change.
However, interior decor always has some tricks up its sleeve, which makes things look more beautiful and spacious than their reality. Coatings, colours and accessories can alter perceptions, making the dimensions seem bigger to us while still creating a very cozy feeling.
In this ideabook, we are going to look at small bathrooms and see how we can create a pleasant environment out of these small spaces that we will never want to leave!
The first step in ensuring that your bathroom is a resounding success comes in the form of a thorough cleaning. It is time to make all of those little details and elements shine, removing any dirt that has accumulated in this space. Take out the rubber gloves and the bleach and get to work, scrubbing every inch!
This will also create a much more hygienic looking space, making your bathroom that much more appealing to visit.
You also need to find a suitable home for each product and item in this room, making it more organised and neat. You don't want a space that feels cluttered or crowded.
Don't you love how design professionals, Carbone Fernandez Arquitectos, have found a home for every item in this beautiful bathroom?
Although it may seem like an insignificant detail, changing the shower curtain could completely transform your bathroom space.
While people often go for plastic curtains, they tend to make a space feel cold and uninviting. Fabrics made from cotton or linen are much more welcoming both visually and to touch. It will provide your bathroom with a romantic, modern and feminine touch.
No matter how small your bathroom is, you need to furnish it with accessories that will help convey a feeling of comfort, warmth and serenity.
A tiny space can radiate a very welcoming look and feel if the right accessories are chosen!
We recommend installing a brand new wicker basket in your bathroom as the natural materials will give a cosy impression to the space, while offering a bit of rustic charm. It will also give you a neat space to store those dirty clothes so they don't end up on the floor!
In a small space, you need to make the most of the vertical space available to you. Install shelves, which will give you the perfect storage space for linen, towels and bathroom products. This will ensure that these items don't end up cluttering the counter tops and basin area.
As we've said before, organisation is vital for a small bathroom.
A mirror is very appealing, helping to promote space as well as creating a cosy feeling.
Try to decide on a mirror design that speaks to your personality, as well as visually expands the small room.
Another possibility is to choose a mirror that features built-in lights, which will give functionality and style to this feature.
As you know, because it is something that we always recommend at homify, lighting can always come to your aid when it comes to creating a pleasant and spacious looking environment in your bathroom.
If your bathroom is only a few square metres big, opt for multiple soft lights rather than one central light that is bright and abrasive. This will soften the ambiance in the space and make it that much more visually appealing.
