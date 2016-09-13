6 tips for an easy transformation of your small bathroom

Life in South African cities means greater population density, which means that our home spaces are that much smaller. This is a reality that we can't change.

However, interior decor always has some tricks up its sleeve, which makes things look more beautiful and spacious than their reality. Coatings, colours and accessories can alter perceptions, making the dimensions seem bigger to us while still creating a very cozy feeling.

In this ideabook, we are going to look at small bathrooms and see how we can create a pleasant environment out of these small spaces that we will never want to leave!