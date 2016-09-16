You can take six tips from this simple but beautiful home

Part of the fun of designing and decorating our own spaces is collecting info and inspiration from others. Online sites like homify and Pinterest are chock-a-block with design ideas, readily available for anybody who wants to try their hand at a little DIY decorating.
However, instead of collecting a bunch of ideas from different sources, today we zoom in on one specific location – a breathtaking modern house located in Spain – that provides us with quite a few tips for interior design. Although nowhere near ‘mansion’ size, it is the way this house makes use of its materials, colours, and pieces that inspire us.
Thus, get ready to take some serious style notes…
We all know the benefits of natural light, which is why no room should ever be without at least one window. But what about ditching the windows altogether and opting for glass walls, or glass doors that take up an entire wall altogether? Not only will this ensure an abundance of light seeping indoors, but will also carry the exterior views inside.
You can never go wrong with neutrals – they can dish up any look you desire, from charming and informal to elegant and glamorous.
However, this particular house carried through the façade’s use of neutral tones to the inside, and switched to softer, plusher materials for the furniture. See how these lavish sofas invite us in for a relaxing sit-down while still retaining that elegant look thanks to the pale beige tones.
homify hint: Feel free to offset your neutral palette with a spot of contrasting colour, such as the wall art shown in our example above.
The kitchen is first and foremost a work zone, but that does not mean that it can’t also flaunt a decadent dose of beauty. Our kitchen above is deliciously decked out in creamy whites, making this culinary space seem more like a model showpiece than a work zone.
The countertops, cabinetry, and furniture pieces all flaunt a clean and serene look, enhanced beautifully by the additional appliances of stainless steel.
They say the devil is in the detail, and it is certainly true when you want to play interior designer.
See how the bar counter above curves, copying the stools’ circular shapes, as well as the lights. Now notice how these elements contrast with the block-shaped credenza against the back wall, neatly adding some visual disparity into the room.
Look around—what elements in your room (and house) copy and contrast with each other?
If you love your neutral tones, but you’re worried all those earthy colours may seem too boring, feel free to bring in some textures and patterns. This bedroom got it right when it opted for a selection of different fabrics for the bedding, as well as a small range of patterns for the cushions and walls.
Don’t overlook the magical effects achieved by the lighting/shadows playing with those patterns and textures.
If you want your interiors to flaunt a no-jokes chic ambience (such as this image above, which looks more like a Hollywood makeup set than a bathroom), then be clever with your choice of materials and colours.
Glass/mirrors add some visual spaciousness to the room, while a small selection of mosaic tiles (with monochrome tones) take care of the patterns and textures. Crisp-white cabinetry ensures a look of cleanliness, offset beautifully by the dark wooden floorboards.
Finally, the ceiling pendants exude an aura of glamour, but then again any light that mimics a champagne flute is bound to look stylish!
