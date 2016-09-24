An affordable but open and warm home you'll love

In this edition of homify 360, we visit an extraordinary home that is almost fairytale inspired. Our rural location takes us to a gorgeous and enchanting home in the woods. It’s a charming cottage filled with elegant features, quaint décor and of course some adorable elements that make it simply fantastic. Kudos needs to be given to the awesome team of architects at the German firm of Fingerhaus. This imaginative home is lovely, welcoming and of course, straight out of the Grimm’s book of stories. But, let’s see it for ourselves.
The first image that we can enjoy of this cute cottage, is its charming façade. Although this structure may seem like a single storey home, there are no top floor windows located on the front of the home. The overall style of the structure is cosy and inviting, while being friendly and familiar too. The use of neutral colours such as beige and white create an authentic effect of comfort and style. The home was built with all seasons in mind, and the sloped roof is an excellent design choice that is practical too, this will allow for the snow to fall gracefully of the roof during the winter months.
A reading nook is an astounding yet old-fashion décor element in this cute cottage. And may quickly become a favourite seating spot for anyone. The simple accessories and furnishings add to the comfort and cosy ambiance of the interior, this includes a wicker lounger, comfy pillows, as well as perfectly potted plants for that fresh effect. What better way to enjoy the view or catch a nap in the midday sun!
With cottage living comes one very important thing, family time. And this fantastic shabby chic cottage ensures plenty of simple living pleasures and socialising. The open plan living, dining and kitchen area is sure to be the hotspot of this house. It’s a great way to enjoy the company of your loved ones in the comfort of your home. The white wooden floors and beige wall are a superb choice of country style.
The close of the kitchen displays the ideal country décor inspired, from the caramel-coloured wooden surface, to the spectacular sunshine that bathes the rustic kitchen design in gorgeous simplicity. The floating corner shelves are useful, tasteful and also fill the space neatly, while displaying some homely elements add more character and personality to the design.
There is something so rustic and nostalgic about display trinkets, knick-knacks and other charming accessories that are reminders about loved ones, places we’ve visited or just our favourite things. And this showcase of treasures is a fantastic way to pass items and objects that mean something to us from one generation to the next.
The last room we visit in the unbelievable cottage is the upstairs bathroom. Although most of this home is decorated in chic country style, the bathroom has a more modern touch. The serenity of the pebble mosaic is comfortable and relaxing, while the slim glass shower door is great for the small space and is definitely more contemporary in design. This classic cottage is filled with tranquillity, tradition and comfort. The ideal living space for this idyllic location. How about: A small home filled with love?