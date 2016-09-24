An affordable but open and warm home you'll love

The first image that we can enjoy of this cute cottage, is its charming façade. Although this structure may seem like a single storey home, there are no top floor windows located on the front of the home. The overall style of the structure is cosy and inviting, while being friendly and familiar too. The use of neutral colours such as beige and white create an authentic effect of comfort and style. The home was built with all seasons in mind, and the sloped roof is an excellent design choice that is practical too, this will allow for the snow to fall gracefully of the roof during the winter months.