Six beautiful South African gardens to inspire yours

Today’s discovery is a bit different, seeing as we won’t be looking at a particular house, but rather a series of landscape- and garden features created by Pretoria-based Liquid Landscapes. We all know the importance of setting your garden and outdoor spaces up properly to exude an ambience of style, elegance, charm, and relaxation – and it would seem that Liquid Landscapes do too, seeing as what they are capable of conjuring up.
Let’s take a closer look…
Our professionals for today pride themselves on being a one-stop shop for all areas of landscaping, which means that they are able to provide anything from garden lighting and water features to glamorous outdoor sculptures.
Pictured here we have a fascinating scene of lush grass, a stone-floor pond, and a porch complete with some comfy seating options. Notice how the pond’s stone-clad floor balances with the stone walls of the façade and fence, neatly adding some rustic touches to this outdoor paradise.
On to the next creation, and this one seems more painstakingly crafted and expertly manicured than our first example. Stepping stones (which seem to be precisely placed) lay out a perfect path to the house, while a beautiful combination of pebbles, rocks, plants and shrubs take care of the garden side.
But don’t overlook that fascinating water feature, with lively fountains adding some soothing sounds and exciting visuals that will make any garden lover green with envy.
We all know that the garden/outdoor area is used for socialising. So then how perfect does this braai area look, complete with raised seating to accompany a multitude of guests, plus provide some protection in case a nasty wind feels like spoiling braai day?
A raw timber-panelled wall, freshly cut lawn, and two succulent trees complete this backyard picture, which is sure to see many socialising events on a regular basis.
Know that confused feeling when you can’t decide what look to opt for in your garden? Well, as evidenced by our example above, Liquid Landscapes have an ideal remedy for that – give the client a bit of everything!
Here we get a delectable-looking garden that flaunts flat grass, stepping stones, lush bushes, cream-toned pebbles, and jagged rocks, all neatly laid out in their own spaces and beautifully divided from one another via brick patterns.
As mentioned before, water features are also an option (and one that certainly gets our inspirational juices flowing when imagining garden elements).
Here we get a look at a simple yet stylish-looking feature that reminds us of playful elephant trunks. Two spurting fountains and clean neutrals complete this elegant scene, which would be perfect for the more modern and stylised garden.
One good water feature deserves another – thus, let’s add some more water to the pool! This gorgeous creation, complete with waterfall-like downpour and three giant pots with bubbling fountains, is all that was needed to zhoosh up this pool area.
It would seem the next pool party held at this venue is going to be one classy event!
